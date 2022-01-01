Retail
Bienvenue
Freejus GUEHI
Freejus GUEHI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
Entreprises
EGETCI
- Technicien
2015 - maintenant
Entrepreneur
- Chef
2013 - 2013
Pour la construction de 3 studios à Gagnoa pour Mr K. Martin professeur au CFP
Construction d'une (1) villa de 3 pièces à Gagnoa pour Mr Keita professeur au CFP
entrepreneur
- Chef d'équipe
2010 - 2010
Construction de 3 salles de classe pour le compte de Mr kpan d'entrepreneur particulier
Réalisation d'une fondation de 2 appartements de 3 pièces prévu pour R+2 à yopougon
km17 pour le compte de Mr kpan d'entrepreneur particulier
Formations
Lycée Professionnel De San Pedro (San Pedro)
San Pedro
2015 - maintenant
Cfp Gagnoa (Gagnoa)
Gagnoa
2009 - 2012
CAP
C.A.P Maçonnerie (Centre de Formation Professionnel de Gagnoa)
CENTRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE DE GAGNOA (Gagnoa)
Gagnoa
2009 - 2012
CAP
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel