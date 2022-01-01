Freifer MOURAD

Mes compétences :
Fluent computer practice: Windows office /word/exc
DAEWOO E&C
- HSE TRAINER
2009 - maintenant• Interact, observe and document all safe and unsafe behaviours.
• Assist with the development and conduct of safety training courses.
• Assists with industrials hygiene surveys to identify and quantify occupational workplace stresses
• Assist with the development and implementation of safe operating and emergency procedures, manuals, bulletins and other safety publications.
• Prepares company safety statistics for safe man-hours analysis, including first aid, recordable, lost time and calculation of total incident rate.
• Prepares company toolbox talks and participates during meetings.
• Ensures proper work procedures/practices are used, PPE, barricades, ect.
• Developed and control safety training plan. (matrix)
- INSTRUCTEUR HSE
2009 - maintenant
JIJEL SHIPPING AGENCY (JIJEL)
- PORT &SHIPPING OPERATION AGENT
2002 - 20041-Follow the loading / discharging sequence at all times for smooth operation
2- Inventory control of material, vessels , cargo
3- billing and invoicing at finalization level