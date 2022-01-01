Menu

Freifer MOURAD

ORAN/ARZEW

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Fluent computer practice: Windows office /word/exc

Entreprises

  • DAEWOO E&C - HSE TRAINER

    2009 - maintenant • Interact, observe and document all safe and unsafe behaviours.
    • Assist with the development and conduct of safety training courses.
    • Assists with industrials hygiene surveys to identify and quantify occupational workplace stresses
    • Assist with the development and implementation of safe operating and emergency procedures, manuals, bulletins and other safety publications.
    • Prepares company safety statistics for safe man-hours analysis, including first aid, recordable, lost time and calculation of total incident rate.
    • Prepares company toolbox talks and participates during meetings.
    • Ensures proper work procedures/practices are used, PPE, barricades, ect.
    • Developed and control safety training plan. (matrix)

  • DAEWOO E&C - INSTRUCTEUR HSE

    2009 - maintenant

  • JIJEL SHIPPING AGENCY (JIJEL) - PORT &SHIPPING OPERATION AGENT

    2002 - 2004 1-Follow the loading / discharging sequence at all times for smooth operation
    2- Inventory control of material, vessels , cargo
    3- billing and invoicing at finalization level

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau