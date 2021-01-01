G LONDONFLOWERS (K)

If youre living in London, a flower enthusiast or just love flowers, and you havent heard of the name Moyses Stevens we are sure that you have been living under a rock. They are the oldest florist in London having been established in 1876, creating bespoke designs and selling the most luxurious flowers, whilst also teaching a masterclass of floristry in their Battersea store. At this point they are a well renowned florist with the most skilled team members that operate in their 5 stores that are based in the most prestigious parts of London.

https://www.moysesflowers.co.uk