Gabriel LANDO MELI

ÉVRY-COURCOURONNES

En résumé

En fin de mastère spécialisé à Télécom Sud Paris, cette formation ma permis dapprofondir mes compétences dans le domaine de la cybersécurité en tant que "Expert en Gouvernance de la Sécurité des Réseaux et des Systèmes"; je dispose également de plusieurs années (10) dexpérience d'ingénieur télécoms, auxquelles sajoutent des connaissances étendues des réseaux 2G/3G/4G, LAN, WAN, du développement Web et des solutions IP. Je recherche activement un poste de stagiaire ou d'ingénieur junior en cybersécurité.

Mes compétences :
Routage Et Sécurité [OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, RSTP, MPLS,
Gestion de projet
Développement web
Réseaux Mobiles [2G/3G/4G]
Sécurité informatique
Sécurité Opérationnelle; Gouvernance Sécurité; Séc
RGPD
Project Management
ISO 27001 Standard
Validation Testing
Base Station Controller
LAN/WAN/MAN
Java
LAN/WAN > WAN
MAN
Python Programming
2G Networks
3G Networks
4G Networks
IBM HTTP Server
Big Data
IT Security
Internet of Things
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Data Networks
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Firewalls
IPSec
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Microsoft Project
Network Security
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
PAT
PKI
RSTP
Secure Shell
Secure Socket Layer
VPN

Entreprises

  • ST2I - Ingénieur Consultant

    2015 - 2019 - Rédiger sur des systèmes de sécurité intégrants les réglementations (NIS, NYDFS, RGPD) et les analyses de cyber-risques par les standars et méthodes (ISO 27001, ISO 27005, EBIOS 2010, NIST);
    - Superviser les tests de validation du réseau d'accès et du réseau coeur, des systèmes de sécurité et de l'audit financier du WCDMA [HUAWEI DBS 3900, Microwave 910, PDSN 9660, HLR 9820, BSC 6680, Serveur AAA, OMC, M2000] dans le cadre du projet NBN (National Broadband Network).
    - Gérer et superviser le déploiement des équipements et solutions IT [LAN, MAN, WAN, applications informatiques et développement web (Java, Python)].

  • Travailleur Indépendant - Ingénieur Réseaux et Télécoms

    Mèze 2013 - 2015 - Installer les équipements radio (SWAP ALU 2G/3G, MPR Alcatel) avec ALCATEL et IHS Cameroun.
    - Diriger les équipes d'installation des radars de contrôle routier sur la nationale N° 3.

  • AFRIMAR S.A - Ingénieur Support

    2010 - 2013 - Gérer le parc IT (Installation et firewalling du LAN, gérer les relations avec les fournisseurs).
    - Gérer la base logistique (gestion des stocks marchandises et de la flotte de véhicules, supply chain).

  • SALEKA LTD - Ingénieur Réseaux et Télécoms

    2010 - 2010 Concevoir et superviser l'architecture et l'installation des équipements et services de télécommunications.

Formations

  • Telecom SudParis

    Evry 2019 - maintenant Mastère spécialisé

    RNCP 1 – N° 31043 <>

  • Telecom SudParis

    Evry 2019 - maintenant Mastère Spécialisé

    La protection et l'inviolabilité des systèmes, des réseaux et des données; le respect de la vie privée, la lutte contre le hacking.

  • Institut Polytechnique De Conakry (Conakry)

    Conakry 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie Fotso Victor De Bandjoun (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2005 - 2006 Licence

