Menu

Gael DEROCHE

Toulouse

En résumé

PHOTOGRAPHE
- Evénementiel et corporate :
http://PhotographeParisEvenementiel.wordpress.com
- Plateau / tournage :
http://PhotographedePlateau.wordpress.com
- Mode :
http://PhotographeModeParis.wordpress.com
- Professionnel :
http://PhotographeParisProfessionnel.wordpress.com


Gael Deroche
(classé 1er sur Google)
0664736750 ou Gael.Photographe@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Photographie
Direction de la photographie
Photographie publicitaire
Reportages photos et vidéos
Retouche photo
Photographe de plateau / tournage

Entreprises

  • Activité indépendante auto-entrepreneur - Photographe / Réalisateur

    Toulouse 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Univ Paris 7 / Master (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2008