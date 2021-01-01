Retail
Gael DURET
Gael DURET
Analyste programmeur
HAVELLS SYLVANIA
Analyste programmeur
LE PLESSIS BELLEVILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HAVELLS SYLVANIA
- Analyste programmeur
Informatique | Le Plessis-Belleville (60330)
2001 - maintenant
MEDICOM
- Support techinque / dévelopement
Informatique | Hyères (83400)
1998 - 2001
Formations
UNIVERSITÉ DE TOULON ET DU VAR
- Elève
Electronique | Toulon (83000)
1995 - 1997
DUT GEII
Pas de contact professionnel