Gaëlle DURIVAULT

I have been working as a software development engineer for now 10 years: 4 years at FactSet in France, 6 years at Amazon in France and at the headquarters in Seattle. During this time, I was part of the following launches:

- Kindle application for Android and Kindle Fire (in addition to iOS, Mac & PC)

- Web applications for Amazon Studios (studios.amazon.com: Storyteller, Storywriter)

- Web applications and backend services for video creators to publish on Amazon: videodirect.amazon.com



I have worked on different programming languages (C++, Java, web) and built scalable infrastructure, integrating with multiple external systems.

It has now been a year that I am managing a team of 5 engineers, focusing on allowing video creators to make their content available on Amazon.com, including a Web portal and backend services.



I am looking for an opportunity as a software manager or lead engineer in France.



Mes compétences :

JavaScript

C++

AWS

Ruby on rails

SQL

Informatique

Agile