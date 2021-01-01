Menu

Gaëlle DURIVAULT

Clichy

En résumé

I have been working as a software development engineer for now 10 years: 4 years at FactSet in France, 6 years at Amazon in France and at the headquarters in Seattle. During this time, I was part of the following launches:
- Kindle application for Android and Kindle Fire (in addition to iOS, Mac & PC)
- Web applications for Amazon Studios (studios.amazon.com: Storyteller, Storywriter)
- Web applications and backend services for video creators to publish on Amazon: videodirect.amazon.com

I have worked on different programming languages (C++, Java, web) and built scalable infrastructure, integrating with multiple external systems.
It has now been a year that I am managing a team of 5 engineers, focusing on allowing video creators to make their content available on Amazon.com, including a Web portal and backend services.

I am looking for an opportunity as a software manager or lead engineer in France.

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
C++
AWS
Ruby on rails
SQL
Informatique
Agile

Entreprises

  • Amazon - Software Development Engineer - Manager

    Clichy 2015 - maintenant Launch and improve Amazon Video Direct (videodirect.amazon.com), platform allowing video creators to submit their video on amazon.com, using the available offers
    Led the team since November 2015:
    - manage 5 engineers, juniors and seniors
    - responsible for the "publishing" of videos, focusing on the provider experience in the portal:
    - "your videos" page
    - title metadata gathering and asset uploads
    - publish to amazon.com, using the existing Amazon Video structure, integrating with 5 external team systems
    - feedback to provider on their publishing status: encoding failure, risk rejection, success
    - improved team's process to allow faster and reliable deliveries, using Agile process (Scrum then Kanban like)
    - responsible for the roadmap and estimates, influencing product decisions based on customer feedback or engineering pain points
    - review of technical designs from my team and others
    Technologies: javascript, Amazon frameworks and internal technologies, Java, AWS, git

  • Amazon - Software Development Engineer

    Clichy 2014 - 2015 http://studios.amazon.com/

    Maintenance of the main website and development of web apps for movie creators:
    - full stack web development, using Ruby on Rails, Coffescript, Marionette, Backbone
    - lead dev on the "storyteller" application, creating storyboard and videos from handmade images and music (on Seattle side)
    - handled relationship with the remote team in Edinburgh, UK
    - added Agile/Scrum process to the team for better visibility, moved slightly to Kanban
    - mentored young developers in the team
    - reviewed other senior engineers designs
    - handled team roadmaps, projects, reviews

  • Amazon - Sofware Development Manager

    Clichy 2013 - 2014
    Starting July 2013, managed the same team:
    Manager of the team I worked as a software engineer.
    - managed a team of 5 (4 juniors software engineers and 1 experienced software engineer in test)
    - managed the team to release a new project for iOS and Android to enable interactivity in ebooks (new software development, openGL based, new file format): handling of dependency softwares and 2 clients
    - involved myself in hiring to make my team grow
    - maintained quality on previous rendering framework, in production in the following applications: Kindle For Android, Kindle Fire Tablets, Kindle For iOS, Kindle For Mac, Kindle For Windows, Authoring tools, Linux servers for whispersync and ebook history.

  • Amazon - Software Development Engineer

    Clichy 2010 - 2013 developped the eBook rendering framework for the kindle applications:
    - multi-platform environment (Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux)
    - C++ and native code (obj-C, Java)
    - designed new features for existing file formats
    - designed and developped the file format abstraction for the applications to navigate through eBooks
    - integration and support of new eBooks file formats

  • FactSet JCF - Software Engineer

    2006 - 2010 developped software to collect financial datas:
    - manual collect: display a grid to manually enter financial numbers and save to database
    - automatic collect: collect files from the web, download, interpret and understand their data, and save numbers in database

    environment: windows interface, Excel plugins, C++, perl

  • BULL SAS - Software Engineer

    SCHILTIGHEIM 2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau