Gaëlle GRUTUS LOUET
Gaëlle GRUTUS LOUET
Fort Lauderdale
En résumé
Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Imprimantes
Jet d'encre
Recyclage
Ventes
Vente
Entreprises
Evolis
- Business Development Manager EMEA
Fort Lauderdale
2020 - maintenant
Clover technologies Group
- Business Development Manager France
2017 - 2020
DOUBLE A (1991) Public Co.
- Channel Development Executive (France)
2013 - 2017
POLYPORE
- Directrice ventes
GENNEVILLIERS
2006 - 2012
Schneider Electric (SAE GARDY)
- Technico commerciale
2004 - 2006
Formations
Isd
Rouen
2004 - 2006
Carcouët
Saint Herblain
2002 - 2004
International Trade
