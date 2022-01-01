Menu

Gaëlle GRUTUS LOUET

Fort Lauderdale

COMMERCE
Imprimantes
Jet d'encre
Recyclage
Ventes
Vente

  • Evolis - Business Development Manager EMEA

    Fort Lauderdale 2020 - maintenant

  • Clover technologies Group - Business Development Manager France

    2017 - 2020

  • DOUBLE A (1991) Public Co. - Channel Development Executive (France)

    2013 - 2017

  • POLYPORE - Directrice ventes

    GENNEVILLIERS 2006 - 2012

  • Schneider Electric (SAE GARDY) - Technico commerciale

    2004 - 2006

  • Isd

    Rouen 2004 - 2006

  • Carcouët

    Saint Herblain 2002 - 2004 International Trade
