Gaelle LAFORGE
Gaelle LAFORGE
VARCES ALLIÈRES ET RISSET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
pharm Depo
- Préparatrice de commande confirm
2006 - 2015
Formations
Lycee Professionnel Agricole (La Tour Du Pin)
La Tour Du Pin
1995 - 1999
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel