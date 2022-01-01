Menu

Gaelle LASHERMES

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pimkie - Responsable de zone

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491) 2019 - maintenant

  • Pimkie - Directrice régionale

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2019 - maintenant

  • Groupe Beaumanoir - Responsable Regionale

    Saint-Malo 2015 - maintenant

  • Camaieu - Responsable Magasin

    Roubaix 2007 - 2015

  • Go Sport - Responsable Univers

    Sassenage 2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau