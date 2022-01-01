Retail
Gaelle LASHERMES
Gaelle LASHERMES
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
En résumé
Entreprises
Pimkie
- Responsable de zone
Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491)
2019 - maintenant
Pimkie
- Directrice régionale
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2019 - maintenant
Groupe Beaumanoir
- Responsable Regionale
Saint-Malo
2015 - maintenant
Camaieu
- Responsable Magasin
Roubaix
2007 - 2015
Go Sport
- Responsable Univers
Sassenage
2004 - 2007
Formations
Etablissement Supérieur Tézenas Du Montcel
Saint Etienne
2001 - 2003
BTS
Lycée Simone Weil
St Priest En Jarez
1999 - 2001
BAC
Réseau
Ben VERDIER
Bertrand DJIANE
Coralie COLLET
Isabelle DEROUET
Kouassi Michel DEGNY
Nouhaila EL AIDI IDRISSI
Oualid BOULAAHIA
Paul André DOYON
Roland PROST
Sandrine OLLIVIER