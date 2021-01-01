Gaelle VAITILINGOM

Entreprises
-
Tereos OI
- Technicienne chimiste
Production | Saint-Louis (97421)
2017 - maintenant
-
CILAM
- Laborantine
Production | Saint-Pierre (97410)
2016 - 2016
-
CILAM
- Laborantine
Production | Saint-Pierre (97410)
2013 - 2013
-
Tereos OI
- Technicienne procédés
Production | Saint-Louis (97421)
2011 - maintenant
-
CILAM
- Technicienne labo
Production | Saint-Pierre (97410)
2010 - 2010
-
Quartier Francais
- Laborantine
Production | Saint-Louis (97421)
2009 - 2011
-
Sucriere de la Réunion
Saint-Louis (97421)
2008 - 2008
