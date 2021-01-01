Menu

Gaelle VAITILINGOM

  • Technicienne chimiste
  • Tereos OI
  • Technicienne chimiste

Saint-Louis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Tereos OI - Technicienne chimiste

    Production | Saint-Louis (97421) 2017 - maintenant

  • CILAM - Laborantine

    Production | Saint-Pierre (97410) 2016 - 2016

  • CILAM - Laborantine

    Production | Saint-Pierre (97410) 2013 - 2013

  • Tereos OI - Technicienne procédés

    Production | Saint-Louis (97421) 2011 - maintenant

  • CILAM - Technicienne labo

    Production | Saint-Pierre (97410) 2010 - 2010

  • Quartier Francais - Laborantine

    Production | Saint-Louis (97421) 2009 - 2011

  • Sucriere de la Réunion

    Saint-Louis (97421) 2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

