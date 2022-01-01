Menu

Gaetan NOUBISSI

  • VIVENDI
  • WINDOWS SYSTEM ENGINEER

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VMware
Citrix Xenserver and XenApp
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Microsoft Windows 2016 Server
Microsoft Windows 2019 Server
Microsoft Office 365
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Azure
Windows PowerShell
Supervision ServiceNav
WSUS
Deep Security
GLPI Supervision
ArcServe Backup
WUP Monitoring
SafeQ
ADManager Plus
Landesk
SCCM
XML
TCP/IP
LAN/WAN
MySQL
Microsoft SharePoint
LAN/WAN > WAN
HTML
C++
JavaScript
Java EE
HTML5

Entreprises

  • VIVENDI - WINDOWS SYSTEM ENGINEER

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2022 - Levels 2 & 3 user support (incident management).
    - Installation and configuration (end to end) of Windows servers of the IT park.
    - Maintain operational condition of production environments.
    - Management and deployment of Windows server updates. - Management backups and files restorations.
    - Management of DHCP and DNS services.
    - Automation of daily tasks related to applications, Active Directory, ADManager Plus.…
    - Participation in the Skype to TEAMS migration project.
    - Microsoft 365, TEAMS and ADManager Plus administrator.
    - Ensure the prevention of infrastructure malfunctions (Monitoring management).
    - Maintain and write operating procedures.
    - Integration and management of vulnerabilities in Deep Security & Crowdstrike.
    - Management of printing services Using SafeQ6.
    - Administrator of the AZURE portal.

  • Sysco France SAS - WINDOWS SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2018 - 2019 - Levels 2 & 3 user support (incident management).
    - Installation and configuration (end to end) of Windows servers (VM and physical server).
    - Maintain in operational condition of production environments.
    - Management and deployment of Windows server updates. - Management of backups and restorations of files.
    - Management of DHCP, DNS and Printing services.
    - Deployment of applications on workstations.

  • JCDECAUX - WINDOWS SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

    Informatique | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2018 - 2018 - Level 2 Support.
    - Windows 2008/2012 Server Support and Operation.
    - Management of virtual servers for PRODUCTION.
    - Ensure the prevention of infrastructure malfunctions (Monitoring management).
    - Maintain and write operating procedures.
    - Management of DHCP, GPO and DNS services.
    - Management of printing services.

  • GROUPE POMONA - WINDOWS SYSTEM ENGINEER

    Informatique | Antony (92160) 2017 - 2018 - Level 2 and 3 user support (Incident Management).
    - Maintain production environments in operational condition.
    - Implementation of the architecture and deployment of servers for backups and replications of DMZ virtual machines on NetApp arrays with the Veeam Backup tool.
    - Management of vCenter, VMs and ESX.
    - Citrix server deployment and application publishing.
    - Volume management on NetApp arrays.
    - Implementation and management of server updates via SCCM.

  • Bel - PC Administrator

    Informatique | Paris 2016 - 2016 - Test des Packages
    - Réalisation des déploiements par phases (pré-pilote/pilote/global)
    - Assistance des IT sur sites sur l'outil LANDESK CONSOLE MANAGEMENT :
    - Gestion d'incident déploiement (OS/Software)
    - Mise en place des requêtes nécessaires pour le groupe des IT
    - Créer les taches de déploiement pour les IT
    - Résolution des incidents liés au poste de travail niveau 2

  • vNext - Ingénieur data center chez vNext (Stage)

    Paris 2016 - 2016 - Réalisation de Master Windows 7/10 avec SCCM et / ou MDT
    - Support pour la mise en place ou la configuration de serveur SCCM
    - Packaging d'application pour déploiement via SCCM
    - Automatisation d'une ferme ADFS ( Microsoft AZURE)

  • FUTURIX CAMEROUN - Assistant administrateur réseau

    2015 - 2015 * Maintenance du réseau interne
    * Installation et Configuration d'un Serveur mail
    * veille informatique permanente (pour 'anticiper les évolutions technologiques)
    * gestion du routage (connexion logique entre l'intérieur et l'extérieur du réseau ou entre plusieurs sous-réseaux)...

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO)

    Paris 2015 - maintenant MASTER 2 INFORMATIQUE

    Spécialisation : Systèmes et réseaux, gestion des projets informatiques
    et préparation à la certification Cloud Computing ,

  • Sup'Info

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Ingénieur Informatique

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée Ingénierie Et De Technologies Tunis (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2011 - 2013 Bac +2 et bac +1

    Programmation Orientée Objet (POO) en C++ et Java, connaissance en langage de modélisation unifié (UML), connaissance en réseau et système.

Réseau

