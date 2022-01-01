Gaetan NOUBISSI

Mes compétences :
VMware
Citrix Xenserver and XenApp
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Microsoft Windows 2016 Server
Microsoft Windows 2019 Server
Microsoft Office 365
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Azure
Windows PowerShell
Supervision ServiceNav
WSUS
Deep Security
GLPI Supervision
ArcServe Backup
WUP Monitoring
SafeQ
ADManager Plus
Landesk
SCCM
XML
TCP/IP
LAN/WAN
MySQL
Microsoft SharePoint
LAN/WAN > WAN
HTML
C++
JavaScript
Java EE
HTML5