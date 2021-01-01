Menu

Gaston ESSAME

YAOUNDE

En résumé

AUDITEUR,.COMPTABLE, GESTIONNAIRE DE STOCKS.

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Comptabilité
Approvisionnement
Audit interne
Microsoft Office
RAGTIME
Gestion des stocks
Invoicing
Audit
Invoicing > Payment of Invoices
Paye/Prsi
Adobe Photoshop
Digital Signature
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Word
Motif
Saari
Sage 300 ERP
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 500
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 1000 Suit
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 200 Suite
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 50 Suite

Entreprises

  • CAMRAIL S.A - Stagiaire controleur des recettes

    maintenant Chargé : * De l’enregistrement des opérations comptables.
    * Du classement et codifications des pièces comptables.
    * Du rapprochement des pièces comptables,
    * De constater les divergences et d'apurer les comptes.

  • COLLEGE BILINGUE AMASIA - ENSEIGNANT

    maintenant Professeur de mathématique, physique, chimie et technologie.

  • SABC (Societé Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun) - MAGASINIER PRODUITS + EMBALLAGES

    2017 - 2019 Réception produits finis / négoce et emballages.
    Stockage/gerbage.
    Distribution.
    Suivi et Archivage.
    Supervision de l'activité de mes collaborateurs.

    -Gestion des magasins (et stocks) produits et emballages
    -réalisation des inventaires (quotidiens, hebdomadaires et mensuels).
    -réalisation des ODM (opérations diverses magasin).
    Contrôle de la conformité des produits réceptionnés et livrés. Contrôle de la rotation des produits, vérification de leur disponibilité. Respect du FEFO (first expired - first out)
    Recherche et justification des écarts sur inventaires.

  • Sabc (societé Anonyme Des Brasseries Du Cameroun) - APPROVISIONNEUR & ACHETEUR

    2016 - 2017 RECEPTION/ANALYSE DES POA
    Analyse de la pertinence des besoins prévisionnelles POA (Propositions d'Ordre d'Achat).
    Validation du besoin et création d'une fiche suiveuse

    PASSATION ET SUIVI DE LA COMMANDE
    Emission de la cde aux fournisseurs.
    Suivie des commandes en cours (Analyse pro-forma et facture).
    Respect des règles de gestion (éviter les ruptures / sur-tockages).
    MAJ du planning des commandes.

    GESTION DES FOURNISSEURS ET AUTRES
    Gestion des non-conformités et traitements des avaries.

  • Sabc (societé Anonyme Des Brasseries Du Cameroun) - MAGASINIER PRODUITS

    2011 - 2016 Contrôle de la conformité des produits réceptionnés et livrés.
    Contrôle de la rotation des produits, vérification de leur disponibilité.
    Respect du FEFO (first expired - first out)
    Recherche et justification des écarts sur inventaires.

  • DISTRIVET SARL - COMPTABLE

    2010 - 2011 Enregistrement des opérations comptables dans les livres comptables.
    Suivi du traitement des factures clients et fournisseurs.
    Relance des clients qui n'ont pas payé leurs factures..
    MAJ des états mensuels
    Traitement des factures, des encours avec les clients ou les fournisseurs.

Formations

  • Isem Ibcg (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2011 LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

    AUDIT ET CONTROL DE GESTION - mention ASSEZ BIEN

  • Groupe Universitaire ISEM-IBCG / ESSEC (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle

    AUDIT ET CONTRÔLE DE GESTION

  • INSTITUT SIANTOU SUPERIEUR (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2009 - 2010 BTS

    COMPTABILITÉ ET GESTION DE ENTREPRISES

  • INSTITUT SIANTOU SUPERIEUR CGE (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2009 - 2010 BTS

    mention ASSEZ BIEN

  • Université De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2006 - 2007 DIPLOME PROFESSIONNEL COMPTABLE

    mention ASSEZ BIEN

  • Lycee De La Cite Des Palmiers (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2005 BACALAUREAT

    serie C - mention ASSEZ BIEN

