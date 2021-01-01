Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gauthier KOPILOFF
Ajouter
Gauthier KOPILOFF
ACHICOURT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
re
Entreprises
FLUNCH noyelles godault (62)
- Adjoint de direction
2010 - maintenant
responsable commerce du restaurant (offre commerciale, gestion des stocks, inventaire, commande,marge alimentaire)+responsable du pôle chaud (tu+sécurité alimentaire, etc....)
PHILOS'OFF CAFE arras (62)
- Gérant
2003 - 2009
Création et exploitation d'une brasserie à thème
Formations
ESHOTEL (Tourcoing)
Tourcoing
1999 - 2002
BTS
Institut Saint-Luc (Tournai)
Tournai
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Achille MOSSOKO
David VACHALA
Dubois LAETITIA
Guillaume BOCQUET
Jean-Guy SCUFLAIRE
Julien GOMEL
Lucie DELATTRE
Maxautom GONDECOURT
Romain PETIT
Sophie DEPOORTER