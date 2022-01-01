Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Georg ROSENTHAL
Ajouter
Georg ROSENTHAL
PAMPELUNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Meler
- Export Manager
1994 - maintenant
Formations
Fu Berlin (Berlin)
Berlin
1980 - 1985
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel