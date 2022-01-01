Georges CHEN

Make available existing experience and best practice achievements, powerful analytical and problem solving skills to create unique and differentiating value propositions to the different customer segments of the retail industry, by integrating external stakeholders’ constraints and requirements in the supply chain processes and strategy. Optimize overall performance and processes to build a professional, competent, agile and reliable supply chain organization and a center of excellence to attract, develop and retain talented resources, able to address basic & critical supply chain issues and ready for the "next step" performance.



The main purpose is to ensure availability of products at low cost & ensure a high rate of stock turn at retailers and own warehouses.



Currently focusing on management and optimization of POSM worldwide stock and furniture for the group. Demand Planning, Forecasting, Material Planning, Partner consulting, Supplier management, Sourcing, Service levels, Pipeline reporting, Customer Service management, Warehouse management and Aftersales service management. AX Dynamics super-user.



ERP roll out

Customer services

Logistics and Supply Chain

Demand Management

Forecasting

Global Sourcing

Supplier Management

Project management

Sourcing