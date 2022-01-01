Menu

Georges CHEN

Paris

En résumé

Make available existing experience and best practice achievements, powerful analytical and problem solving skills to create unique and differentiating value propositions to the different customer segments of the retail industry, by integrating external stakeholders’ constraints and requirements in the supply chain processes and strategy. Optimize overall performance and processes to build a professional, competent, agile and reliable supply chain organization and a center of excellence to attract, develop and retain talented resources, able to address basic & critical supply chain issues and ready for the "next step" performance.

The main purpose is to ensure availability of products at low cost & ensure a high rate of stock turn at retailers and own warehouses.

Currently focusing on management and optimization of POSM worldwide stock and furniture for the group. Demand Planning, Forecasting, Material Planning, Partner consulting, Supplier management, Sourcing, Service levels, Pipeline reporting, Customer Service management, Warehouse management and Aftersales service management. AX Dynamics super-user.

Mes compétences :
ERP roll out
Customer services
Logistics and Supply Chain
Demand Management
Forecasting
Global Sourcing
Supplier Management
Project management
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • Revlon - Regional Director Denand Planning and IBP (APAC)

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • PANDORA A/S - CDC Operations Director

    2012 - maintenant Develop and implement the global POSM warehouse and optimize the group’s global procurement, supply/demand planning processes, flow of all furniture and POSM product groups after evaluating business risks and opportunities (mainly potential savings on cost per unit and lower inventory levels at regional warehouses).
    Responsible for the China Distribution Center operation site & relations with the 3PL warehouse provider. Ensure that the CDC is managed according to budgets, group strategy/ governess and legal requirements. Establish, manage and lead a team of experts responsible for optimizing the Group Operations from sourcing, quality & stock management to customer service support to the markets worldwide for these categories of products.

  • Pandora Jewelry Asia Pacific Ltd - Supply Chain Director

    2010 - 2012 Short term, create and operate in HK an outsourced cost-efficient and scalable pan-Asian supply chain and distribution model for the brand while optimizing flows and processes across the region depending on local constraints and merchandising needs (+ 150 stores across Asia in less than 2 years).
    Long term, adjust the model for future growth and establish with the Global Supply Chain project team a centralized distribution model with regionally centralized forecasting teams, while focusing on improved stock turns at the retailers and wholesalers and optimized product availability.
    Model and structure a regional pricing strategy for the company applying a market skimming methodology to retain higher gross margins per SKU, used thoroughly on 15 Asian markets. Responsible for enhancing the whole model logistically to make full use of the ASEAN FTA to maximize gross profit margin.

  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics - Logistics manager

    2005 - 2010 Competencies & Knowledge:
    Experienced in Warehousing & Inventory management, Distribution & Supply chain management, International trade and shipping practices, Chinese Customs regulations, Information communication technology, Business acumen.

    Purpose of Role & Description:
    To manage and coordinate, at a business unit and cross-functional level, the development and implementation of core & value added supply chain solutions for GAM and Major Accounts. Responsible for assisting the BD Managers with delivering solutions/proposals to meet customer and BD Managers complete satisfaction.

Formations

Réseau