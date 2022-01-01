Georges DE COCK DE RAMEYEN

Profit and loss responsibility.

Develop and execute an organic growth strategy, acquiring new client business and grow business with existing clients

Strategic Consulting, including business plan & sales strategy development. Drafting of all company policies and structuring commercial transactions.

Being an experienced and successful Manager with a proven track record in B2B for more than 10 years including coaching and operational support to International teams such as follow-up of all sales and marketing actions including strong relationships and negotiation skills with clients and prospects on a global level with all requested missions abroad. Being fluent in four languages (French, Dutch, German and English) and want to continue my career in an International Management position.