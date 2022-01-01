Menu

Georges DE COCK DE RAMEYEN

GENAPPE

En résumé

Profit and loss responsibility.
Develop and execute an organic growth strategy, acquiring new client business and grow business with existing clients
Strategic Consulting, including business plan & sales strategy development. Drafting of all company policies and structuring commercial transactions.
Being an experienced and successful Manager with a proven track record in B2B for more than 10 years including coaching and operational support to International teams such as follow-up of all sales and marketing actions including strong relationships and negotiation skills with clients and prospects on a global level with all requested missions abroad. Being fluent in four languages (French, Dutch, German and English) and want to continue my career in an International Management position.

Entreprises

  • GCR-Trade sprl-bvba - General Manager

    2014 - maintenant La société GCR Trade dispose d'un vaste choix d’habillages de parement en pierres reconstituées en collaboration avec la société Mathios en Grèce.
    GCR Trade propose à sa clientètle une centaine de modèles en coloris différents qui permettront de créer ou de recréer votre habitat selon vos envies tant à l’extérieur qu’à l’intérieur.
    Produites à partir de matériaux de grande qualité, nos pierres reconstituées se déclinent en effet au travers de nombreuses possibillités.
    Nos produits constituent un atout extraordinaire pour toute nouvelle construction passive et/ou renouvellement de façades.

    Het bedrijf GCR Trade beschikt over een brede waaier van kunststenen en dit in samenwerking met het welbekend bedrijf Mathios uit Griekenland.
    GCR Trade biedt haar klanten een honderdtal modellen voor die het zullen toelaten om een prachtige en unieke leefomgeving te crééren en dit zowel voor binnen als buiten.
    Vervaardigd uit hoogwaardige materialen, bieden onze collecties kunststenen talloze mogelijkheden voor met alle diversiteit in kleuren, structuren en formaten.
    Onze producten zijn een enorme aanwinst voor elke nieuwe passieve bouw-en/of vernieuwing van gevels.

    GCR-Trade offers a hundred models of stones in different colors that will create or recreate your home to suit all your needs both outside and inside.
    We work in close partnership with the well-know international company Mathios based in Greece.
    Whether it’s a fireplace or a housing development or even an renovation project we have the solution and the stone to suit you.see less

  • JohnMartin sa - General Manager de la Division Finest Globe Services

    2011 - 2013 Profit and loss responsibility, develop and execute an organic growth strategy, acquiring new client business and grow business with existing clients
    Strategic Consulting, including business plan & sales strategy development. Drafting of all company policies and structuring commercial transactions.

  • Delta Extinctors - Sales & Marketing Director

    2009 - maintenant Our company manufactures and markets modern design fire extinguishers. DELTA Extinctors are sold in more than 20 European countries; the company also markets other equipment related to car safety.

    Professional fire extinguishers

    DELTA Extinctors supplies this item of equipment for more than one out of two cars in Belgium, from a Rolls-Royce to the most popular makes of car, including Mercedes, Jaguar, etc.

    Domestic fire extinguishers

    DELTA Extinctors is also active in the domestic fire extinguishers market where it successfully launched a range of products sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

    Other car safety equipment

    DELTA Extinctors also markets other equipment related to car safety (first-aid kits, warning triangles, number plate holders, etc.).

    Delta Plastics

    Delta Plastics is the division of DELTA Extinctors which carries out the plastic injection of the parts needed in the manufacture the valves.

  • Dussmann Services sa - General Manager

    2007 - 2008 Restructuring and redefining of all positions (HR, Finance and Administration, Ops, Sales)
    Put in place all rules and regulations, compensation and benefits and management by objectives.
    Hiring of key all position (F&A, Ops director, HR, Sales and Marketing,)
    Negotiations with support of social partner’s (CPPT, CE, DS)

  • Euroclean sa - Director Sales Marketing Benelux and UK

    2004 - 2007 Public Relations
    Pubic Relations Strategy (plan, tools and contacts)
    Image Campaign to increase awareness
    Internal and external communication
    Entire marketing communication including “Corporate design and Image”
    Sales
    Marketing Support
    Implementation of Standard Sales process to a whole new team
    Acquisition of new clients
    New Sales Folders
    Operational
    Tools for “Customer Loyalty”
    Promotion
    Market research and Client Satisfaction
    Individual Marketing Support
    Quality Management
    Determine the sequence and interaction of all processes in management, sales, operational….
    Determine how these processes are effectively operated and controlled
    Ensure that all information is available to support the operation and monitoring of these processes
    Measure, monitor and analyze these processes, and implement action necessary to correct the processes and achieve continual improvement
    Implementation of a CRM
    Customer Relation Management with all departments (HR, Quality, F&O, IT, Sales, Purchasing, Management…)

  • Aramark - Manager Sales Marketing Belux

    1988 - 2004 ·VP Sales & Marketing catering (Belgium and Luxembourg) and manage international sales processes in all market segments. (B&I, Schools, Health care, Old care and Public Institutions)
    ·Cross Border Selling, Organic Growth and Base Business Growth by adding new services to increase sales with existing and new clients
    ·Expanding in Europe by opening new countries (Luxemburg)
    ·Worked for Aramark in different countries (UK, Cz Rep, US, Lux, Germ)
    ·Implementation of Procedures” Market Research activities”
    ·Part of the task force to provide the necessary information for implementing an ISO quality management system. The initial improvement was: a well-defined quality manual to address all elements of the ISO 9002 standard, an improved document control system, detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and improved employees training processes.
    ·Establish control processes of products and services to meet the expectations of the customers, by providing components and services that comply with the regulatory standards and requirements.

  • Société Générale de Services - Sales Representative

    1987 - 1987 ·Responsible of the development of temporary jobs in the Bussels area

  • Ernst Berg Styling - Sales and Marketing

    1987 - 1988 ·Marketing communication: internal and external (Press,)
    ·Purchasing supplies and parts for the production line of R5 Convertible
    ·Sales of Convertible cars in Belgium and the Netherlands

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau