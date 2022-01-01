Menu

Georges E. GRISBOLAKIS

ATHÈNES

Senior Manager, strictly focused on a) targets/scope of work set, b) the results required to be achieved as requested by the Bank/Group Executive/Administrative Bodies.

Broad experience of working in multi-cultural environment (Frontier and Emerging Markets).

19 Years Experience in Multicultural Environment
Banking and Finance (Frontier/Emerging Markets)
Senior Manager with experience in CIS/Balkans
Multilingual
SWIFT
Credit Risk/Operational Risk Management
Diverse Working Experience in Frontier and Emergin
Marine Insurance
Internal Audit
Crew Management
Corporate Non Performing Loans Management
Credit/Operational Risk Management

  • Freelancer - Freelance Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Freelancer Advisor in Frontier and Emerging Markets

  • FREELANCER - BANKING - FINANCE

    2014 - maintenant

  • Alpha Bank S.A. - Senior Officer

    2013 - 2014 Non Performing Loans Wholesale International Division
    - Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans ;
    - Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot subsidiaries

  • Alpha Bank S.A., Athens, Greece - Senior Officer

    2013 - 2014 Non Performing Loans Wholesale International Division
    - Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans
    - Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot subsidiaries

  • Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank of Greece S.A. - Division Manager

    2011 - 2013 Large, Corporate Turnaround/Workout Recovery Unit
    Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans
    Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot Subsidiaries
    Credit Risk Management
    Member of the Bank's Sensitive Affairs and Provisioning Committee

  • Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank S.A. - Division Manager

    Montrouge 2011 - 2013 Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans ;
    - Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot subsidiaries
    Membership of the Bank's Sensitive Affairs and Provisioning Committee
    - Credit Risk Management

  • Amundi Asset Management, Athens, Greece - Internal Auditor

    2008 - 2011 Internal Auditor

  • Amundi Asset Management MFMC -Credit Agricole Group - Internal Auditor

    2008 - 2011 Internal Auditor

  • Credit Agricole Group, Emporiki Bank S.A. - Coordination Division Manager & Adviser

    1995 - 2008 Coordination Division Manager and Adviser of the Group's CIS/Balkan Subsidiaries)
    - Operational / Credit Risk Management of :
    Bank (Armenia) CJSC, Bulgarian Investment Bank S.A., International Commercial Bank
    (Georgia) S.A., International Commercial Bank (Moldova) S.A., Emporiki Bank (Romania)
    S.A.

  • Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank of Greece S.A., Athens, Greece - Coordination Division Manager/Adviser

    1995 - 2008 Coordination Division Manager/Adviser (Eastern Europe/Balkan Subsidiaries) - Operational Risk Management of :
    Emporiki Bank (Albania) S.A., International Commercial Bank (Armenia) CJSC, Bulgarian Investment Bank S.A., International Commercial Bank (Georgia) S.A., International Commercial Bank (Moldova) S.A., Emporiki Bank (Romania) S.A.

  • Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank S.A. - Bank Officer & SWIFT Trainer

    Montrouge 1987 - 1995 Bank Officer & and SWIFT Trainer

  • Credit Agricole Group, Emporiki Bank S.A. - Bank Officer & SWIFT Trainer

    1987 - 1995 Bank Officer and SWIFT Trainer

  • Credit Agreicole Group/Emporiki Bank of Greece S.A., Athens, Greece - Bank Employee/SWIFT Trainer

    1987 - 1995 Employee, SWIFT Trainer

  • Athens News Agency - Data Base Specialist

    1987 - 1987 Data Base Specialist
    Specialist in Printed and Electronic Press

  • Athens News Agency, Athens, Greece - Data Base Specialist

    1987 - 1987 Data Base Specialist
    Specialist in printed and Electronic Press

  • Institute Of Chartered Shipbrokers ICS (Londres)

    Londres 2014 - 2015 Certified/Qualified Shipbroker

    Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers - Professional Qualifying Examinations
    (Shipping Accounting/Finance, Crew Management, Marine Insurance/Arbitration included)

  • Ecole Des Hautes Études Internationales (EHEI)

    Paris 2003 - maintenant Ph.D Session

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Internationales - CEDS

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Ph.D. Session Certificate

    Etudes Internationales - Ph.D. Session (International Relations and Diplomacy)

  • University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign (Illinois)

    Illinois 1996 - 1998 MBA

  • University Of Illinois Urbana - Champaign (Illinois)

    Illinois 1996 - 1998 Master of Business Administration

    Banking and Finance

  • National And Capodistrian University Of Athens UOA (Athens)

    Athens 1991 - 1993 M.Sc

  • National And Capodestrian University Of Athens (Athens)

    Athens 1991 - 1993 Master of Science

    International Relations

  • National And Capodestrian University Of Athens (Athens)

    Athens 1982 - 1988 Bachelor of Arts

    Political Sciences, Economics and Public Administration

  • National And Capodistrian University Of Athens UOA (Athens)

    Athens 1982 - 1988 BA

