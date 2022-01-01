Georges E. GRISBOLAKIS

-
Freelancer Advisor in Frontier and Emerging Markets
-
Freelancer (Banking and Finance - Frontier and Emerging Markets)
-
-
FREELANCER
- BANKING - FINANCE
2014 - maintenant
-
Alpha Bank S.A.
- Senior Officer
2013 - 2014
Non Performing Loans Wholesale International Division
- Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans ;
- Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank of Greece S.A.
- Division Manager
2011 - 2013
Large, Corporate Turnaround/Workout Recovery Unit
Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans
Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot Subsidiaries
Credit Risk Management
Member of the Bank's Sensitive Affairs and Provisioning Committee
-
-
Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank S.A.
- Division Manager
Montrouge
2011 - 2013
Monitoring of Corporate Non Performing Loans ;
- Management of the Group's Balkan and Cypriot subsidiaries
Membership of the Bank's Sensitive Affairs and Provisioning Committee
- Credit Risk Management
-
-
Amundi Asset Management, Athens, Greece
- Internal Auditor
2008 - 2011
Internal Auditor
-
-
Amundi Asset Management MFMC -Credit Agricole Group
- Internal Auditor
2008 - 2011
Internal Auditor
-
-
Credit Agricole Group, Emporiki Bank S.A.
- Coordination Division Manager & Adviser
1995 - 2008
Coordination Division Manager and Adviser of the Group's CIS/Balkan Subsidiaries)
- Operational / Credit Risk Management of :
Bank (Armenia) CJSC, Bulgarian Investment Bank S.A., International Commercial Bank
(Georgia) S.A., International Commercial Bank (Moldova) S.A., Emporiki Bank (Romania)
S.A.
-
-
Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank of Greece S.A., Athens, Greece
- Coordination Division Manager/Adviser
1995 - 2008
Coordination Division Manager/Adviser (Eastern Europe/Balkan Subsidiaries) - Operational Risk Management of :
Emporiki Bank (Albania) S.A., International Commercial Bank (Armenia) CJSC, Bulgarian Investment Bank S.A., International Commercial Bank (Georgia) S.A., International Commercial Bank (Moldova) S.A., Emporiki Bank (Romania) S.A.
-
-
Credit Agricole Group/Emporiki Bank S.A.
- Bank Officer & SWIFT Trainer
Montrouge
1987 - 1995
Bank Officer & and SWIFT Trainer
-
-
-
Credit Agreicole Group/Emporiki Bank of Greece S.A., Athens, Greece
- Bank Employee/SWIFT Trainer
1987 - 1995
Employee, SWIFT Trainer
-
Athens News Agency
- Data Base Specialist
1987 - 1987
Data Base Specialist
Specialist in Printed and Electronic Press
-
-
Athens News Agency, Athens, Greece
- Data Base Specialist
1987 - 1987
Data Base Specialist
Specialist in printed and Electronic Press
-
