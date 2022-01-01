Georges FALESSI

Mes compétences :
Strategie
Direction générale
Semiconducteurs
R&D and Technological Innovations
Lobbying européen
Leadership
Entreprises
Solutions Communicantes Securisées (SCS)
- CEO
2009 - maintenantManagement of a large international industrial ecosystem in the fields of Contactless,Telecom & Mobile services and Secure & Digital Identity that inlcudes world class companies like Intel, Nvidia, Gemalto, STM, HP, SAP, Amadeus, Orange, ... Main missions are to drive collaborative open innovation and boost SME growth, in line with French Industry ministry strategies.
Major achievements : emulated more than 1,5B$ of R&D projects, increased the competitiveness of SME by 2,5x . Received in 2013 European Gold Award for excellence in ecosystem management