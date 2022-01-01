Georges HOVHANISSYAN

Numéro: 0651600254

mail: Georges_speedo@hotmail.fr



Je cherche des investisseurs qui peuvent réaliser mon projet, c'est une application pour téléphone qui changera le monde et qui nous fera gagner des millions. Le but de l'application est d'aider son prochain inspiré de Snapchat et d'Instagram cette application sera l'une des applications les plus utilisées du monde. Compte tenu des événements dans le monde grace à cette application les gens pourront compter l'un sur l'autre.



I look for investors who can realize my project, it is an application for telephone which will change the world and which will make us gain millions. The purpose of the application is to help his next one inspired by Snapchat and by Instagram this application will be one of application the most used by the world. Considering the events in the world thanks to this application people can count the one on the other one.