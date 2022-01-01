Menu

Georges LIMON

AURILLAC

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • WURTH - Commercial

    2009 - maintenant

  • WURTH - Commercial

    2009 - 2009 : Commercial WURTH ( Poids-Lourds, Agriculture)


    Brûleurs fioul, brûleurs gaz 1988 WEISHAUPT
    Régulation chauffage 1988 WEISHAUPT MARSEILLE
    Formation vente et produits WURTH ERSTEIN

    Activités annexes

  • F.C.C GOURGOUILLAT - Responsable commercial

    2003 - 2008

  • Froid Service GL - Gérant

    1999 - 2003

  • AFPA - Formateur & frigoriste

    Montreuil 1995 - 1999

  • IDEX - Technicien

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1992 - 1995

  • TRANE - Technicien & metteur au point

    Golbey 1992 - 1992

  • SOMETH - Technicien

    1988 - 1991

  • TMS Montpellier - Dépanneur vendeur électroménager

    1987 - 1988

  • SADEC - Monteur & dépanneur

    1986 - 1987

  • Géant Casino - Chef de rayon entretien

    Saint-Étienne 1983 - 1986

  • Géant Casino - Employé libre service

    Saint-Étienne 1977 - 1982

Formations

Réseau