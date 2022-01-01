Georges LIMON

Entreprises
-
WURTH
- Commercial
2009 - maintenant
-
WURTH
- Commercial
2009 - 2009
: Commercial WURTH ( Poids-Lourds, Agriculture)
Brûleurs fioul, brûleurs gaz 1988 WEISHAUPT
Régulation chauffage 1988 WEISHAUPT MARSEILLE
Formation vente et produits WURTH ERSTEIN
Activités annexes
-
F.C.C GOURGOUILLAT
- Responsable commercial
2003 - 2008
-
Froid Service GL
- Gérant
1999 - 2003
-
AFPA
- Formateur & frigoriste
Montreuil
1995 - 1999
-
IDEX
- Technicien
Boulogne-Billancourt
1992 - 1995
-
TRANE
- Technicien & metteur au point
Golbey
1992 - 1992
-
SOMETH
- Technicien
1988 - 1991
-
TMS Montpellier
- Dépanneur vendeur électroménager
1987 - 1988
-
SADEC
- Monteur & dépanneur
1986 - 1987
-
Géant Casino
- Chef de rayon entretien
Saint-Étienne
1983 - 1986
-
Géant Casino
- Employé libre service
Saint-Étienne
1977 - 1982
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée