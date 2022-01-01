Menu

Georges MALDONADO

ENSISHEIM

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Radar
Microsoft Excel
Global Positioning System
Buses

Entreprises

  • TFMO F-69380 LISSIEU - Conducteur routier international / Conductrice routière

    2011 - maintenant Maldonado TFMO Conducteur routier international / Conductrice routière internationale
    Secteur d'activité : Transport / achat / logistique
    ADRESSE Conducteur Routier National et International en Température Dirigée Ensemble
    Ensisheim, France (68190) Routier 44 tonnes PTRA

  • Kuehne + Nagel - Responsable Camionage -Affréteur National et International

    Arcueil 1998 - 2011 TÉLÉPHONE Secteur d'activité : Transport / achat / logistique
    +33 3 89 81 03 04

    TÉLÉPHONE -Responsable Camionage -Affréteur National et International -Conduite Porteur

    +33 6 59 99 38 91 Hayon, Semi-Remorque, Camion-Remorque, Bi-Train

  • SMAT - Affréteur

    Toulouse 1986 - 1997 Secteur d'activité : Transport / achat / logistique
    Affrétement National & International

  • Gefco-Transauto - Conducteur routier international / Conductrice routière & Conducteur routier international / Conduct

    1983 - 1986 Secteur d'activité : Automobile
    Conducteur Super Lourd International Camion-Remorque Porte Voitures &
    Camions

  • Transports MALDONADO - Conducteur routier international / Conductrice routière

    1980 - 1983 Transports Maldonado Conducteur routier international / Conductrice routière internationale
    Secteur d'activité : Automobile
    Artisan Transporteur Contrat exclusif GEFCO National & International Tracteur +
    Semi-Remorque 38 Tonnes

  • Technique De Banque - Employé de banque

    1976 - 1979

  • Technique De Banque - Employé de banque

    1975 - 1976

  • numérique - Conducteur routier

    1974 - 1974

  • Banque Populaire - Employé / Employée de banque

    PARIS 1966 - 1979 Secteur d'activité : Banque / Finance / Assurance
    Employé de Banque, divers services

  • Casablanca Maroc - Etudiant

    1965 - 1966

Formations

  • Centre D'Enseignement

    F-75017 Paris 1976 - 1979 Brevet D'etude Professionnelle

    75017 Paris

  • Ecole Primaire Bournazel (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1961 - 1962 Certificat D'etude

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel