Georges MARTINS

General Electric
- Lead Product Specialist, South Europe
Paris
2011 - maintenant
I am currently leading growth for our Gas and Moisture product line in South Europe pole. I am the primary source of technical support for the commercial sales team, supporting NPI commercialization, VOC gathering efforts for MGPP developments, driving orders/revenue targets for quarter and year, and improving market positioning through technical papers, tradeshows, customer presentations.
The main markets are in the oil and gas, natural gas, petrochemical, OEM/industrial gas, and power generation markets.
My main responsibilities include:
* Technical expert to provide technical and sales support to sales team on the analytical product line, including moisture, humidity, gas, and oxygen products.
* Works with the regional sales manager(s) to establish orders and sales targets for the Gas & Moisture product line to align with the overall company target for the geographic pole.
* In coordination with the regional sales manager(s) and global product managers, drives activity and accountability of the field sales engineers to meet sales targets for the analytical product line. Includes major account planning, target market segment strategies, and leading new product introductions.
* Primary contact for product marketing team for “voice of the customer” input on new technologies, new products, developments with competition, and general market trends for moisture, humidity, gas, and oxygen measurements.
* In conjunction with product manager, leads effort for designated region on communication and commercialization of new analytical product launches, including identifying alpha/beta sites, establishing regional sales projections, creating target customer lists, and training sales team.
* Establish proactive field sales presence by spending a minimum of 50% of time in the field with sales account managers, supporting & initiating face-to-face customer meetings.
* Primary interface for sales team into the organization across multiple functional groups, including operations, customer care, service, application engineering, and product management, on major issues and opportunities for the analytical product line.
* Responsible for developing and maintaining requisite orders & sales forecast, updating key opportunities, commercial challenges, and other required reports.
* Coordination of sales related and supplementary activities; local tradeshows and symposiums, targeted sales campaigns, local customer training, writing/creating application notes, product and/or technology white papers, etc.
* Develop systematic methods to generate quality leads and assist sales in lead follow-up activity.
*Meet all the GE corporate integrity policies in every business transaction.
ARELCO A.R.C.
- Responsable Produits / Chargé d'Affaires
2003 - 2011
RESPONSABLE DIVISION / CHARGE D’AFFAIRES / RESPONSABLE PRODUITS pour ARELCO A.R.C. (VAL DE MARNE) :
- Prospection de l’ensemble du marché potentiel, réponse aux appels d’offres, création de devis pour répondre aux besoins d’analyse de gaz de nos clients, recherche de fournisseurs.
- Clients principaux : AIR LIQUIDE, LINDE, MESSER, AIR PRODUCTS, … (Producteurs de Gaz purs), ARCELOR MITTAL, FIVES STEIN, CMI THERMLINE, ANDRITZ (Sidérurgie), ST GOBAIN GLASS, … (Verre)
- Objectif : fournir une prestation complète avec étude, conception et réalisation d’ensembles d’analyse en intégrant des analyseurs de gaz (fabrication ARELCO), des hygromètres, et tout autre analyseur avec l'échantillonage nécessaire.
Etant en charge d’une gamme de produits, je suis non seulement le support de plusieurs responsables régionaux (Mulhouse, Lyon) mais également le contact privilégié avec les distributeurs situés dans les grands pays européens (comme l’Italie, l’Espagne, l’Allemagne) ainsi qu’avec tous nos clients répartis à travers le monde.