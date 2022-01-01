Menu

Georges MOUKOURI

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Nagios
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Routage IP
Wi-Fi
Samba
DHCP
SSH
TCP/IP
VPN
Firewall
Téléphonie sur IP
Microsoft Windows
Linux
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
UML/OMT
TOIP
Secure Shell
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Merise Methodology
Linux Debian
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
ITIL Foundation V3
Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
Riverbed
Putty
Cacti
Cisco ASR
DenyAll
BlueCoat
Cisco Wireless LAN Controller
Service Now
CA Spectrum
Centreon
GLPI
Routeur Cisco
Checkpoint
Cisco Nexus
Cisco ASA
F5
Ironport
Palo Alto Networks

Entreprises

  • Sogeti - Consultant infrastructure

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2017 - maintenant

  • Canal+ - Ingénieur Réseau et Sécurité

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - 2017

  • Easyrecrue - Assistant Chef de Projet Support

    Paris 2016 - 2016
    - Supervision système et réseau
    - Gestion des incidents
    - Dépannage et configuration à distance des équipements
    - Assistance et support aux utilisateurs
    - Test de la plateforme
    - Reproduction et analyse des bugs
    - Transmission des rapports d’erreurs
    - Assistance à l’amélioration de la plateforme en FrontOffice et BackOffice

  • MIC Microfinance - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2014 - 2014 - Automatisation du déploiement d’office 365 Pro Plus
    o Réalisation du package de déploiement d’office 365 pro plus
    o Migration des boîtes aux lettres d’Exchange 2010 à Exchange 365
    o Formations des utilisateurs sur office 365 et Lync 2013

    - Mise en place d’un système de communication unifiée (Lync server 2010)
    o Participation à l’installation et configuration de Lync Server 2010
    o Participation à la configuration de Lync Front End
    o Rédaction des documents techniques

    - Refonte du réseau LAN
    o Etude du réseau existant et recensement des incidents réseaux
    o Proposition de la nouvelle architecture
    o Configuration et installation des équipements réseaux

  • Link's Point Services - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2013 - 2013 - Installation et paramétrage du logiciel de vidéo surveillance IP Camera Viewer
    - Installation et paramétrage des caméras IP
    - Support applicatif / gestion des incidents

  • CID/CENADI - Technicien Réseau

    2012 - 2012 - Benchmark des solutions libres de messagerie d’entreprise
    - Choix et étude détaillée de la solution (ZIMBRA)
    - Déploiement et test de la solution
    - Formation des utilisateurs

Formations

Réseau