Georges NGASSA

WASHINGTON, DC

Entreprises

  • Pizza Hut Inc, High Volume Unit - General manager

    2005 - maintenant • Creating value for our shareholders through efficient operations, appropriate cost controls, and profit management
    • Effectively manage a Yum-owned restaurant within the policies and guidelines of the company, ensuring 100% customer satisfaction at all times.
    • Controls day-to-day operations by scheduling labor, ordering food and supplies, and developing the restaurant team
    • Ensures OSHA, local health and safety codes, and company safety and security policy are met
    • Controls profit & loss, by following cash control/security procedures, maintaining inventory, managing labor, reviewing financial reports, and taking appropriate actions
    • Recruits, interviews, and hires team members, conducts performance appraisals, takes discipline action, motivates and trains
    • Has authority to hire and fire (or participate in those decisions)
    • Ensures maintenance of equipment, facility, and grounds through the use of a preventative maintenance program
    • Ensures food quality and 100% customer satisfaction
    • Ensures complete and timely execution of corporate & local marketing programs
    • Ensures a safe working and customer experience environment by facilitating safe work behaviors of the team
    • Champions recognition and motivation efforts

  • SUBWAY, Inc - Field consultant, auditor

    2003 - 2005 Audit financial results and operational performance of franchises.
    Review Franchisees’ P&L and all other financial documentation for accuracy.
    Analyze Weekly reporting materials to determine red flags.
    Evaluate restaurants’ compliance with corporate franchise standards
    Advise owners and managers on changes in corporate franchise standards.
    Inspect restaurants for compliance with health and safety standards.
    Resolve minor compliance issues with franchise managers.

    Franchise Openings
    Train franchise staff and management during new restaurant openings.
    Participate in lease negotiation.
    Perform demographics on potential Subway’s locations.
    Request floor plan and generate Equipment Order List.
    Write opinion letters and provide information pertaining to site review.
    Provide Franchisees with marketing strategies

