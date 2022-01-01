Georges NGASSA

Pizza Hut Inc, High Volume Unit
- General manager
2005 - maintenant
• Creating value for our shareholders through efficient operations, appropriate cost controls, and profit management
• Effectively manage a Yum-owned restaurant within the policies and guidelines of the company, ensuring 100% customer satisfaction at all times.
• Controls day-to-day operations by scheduling labor, ordering food and supplies, and developing the restaurant team
• Ensures OSHA, local health and safety codes, and company safety and security policy are met
• Controls profit & loss, by following cash control/security procedures, maintaining inventory, managing labor, reviewing financial reports, and taking appropriate actions
• Recruits, interviews, and hires team members, conducts performance appraisals, takes discipline action, motivates and trains
• Has authority to hire and fire (or participate in those decisions)
• Ensures maintenance of equipment, facility, and grounds through the use of a preventative maintenance program
• Ensures food quality and 100% customer satisfaction
• Ensures complete and timely execution of corporate & local marketing programs
• Ensures a safe working and customer experience environment by facilitating safe work behaviors of the team
• Champions recognition and motivation efforts