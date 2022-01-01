Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Georges OMOCK
Ajouter
Georges OMOCK
LE PUY EN VELAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NTA
- CHEF PROJET
LE PUY EN VELAY
2013 - maintenant
Operateur GSM
- Manager
1999 - maintenant
Survey, installation système GSM,BTS,Liaison de transmission Radio,Mesures Radio,Site localisation par GPS et autres
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain PHARAS
Albertine NDJIE
Charles PEMPEME KOUOTOU
Emmanuel MOLUH KOUOTOU
Marc LOUMPIT TOUPOU