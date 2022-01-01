Retail
Georges RAKOTOANOSY
Georges RAKOTOANOSY
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fidessa LatentZero
- Project Manager
Paris
2007 - maintenant
Consulting and Project Management on Capstone (Minerva, Tesseract and Sentinel), Front Office Software for Traders and Asset Managers
Linedata Services UK
- Project Manager
2006 - 2007
Consulting and Project Management on LongView Trading Systems, Front Office Software for Traders and Asset Managers
Sungard Investment Management Services
- Business Consultant
2002 - 2005
Consulting on Decalog, Front and Middle Office software for Traders, Asset Managers and Middle officers
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
1994 - 1997