Menu

Georges ROUDAUT

  • CORUS
  • commercial

MILTON KEYNES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CORUS - Commercial

    Commercial | MILTON KEYNES 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • UNIVERSITY OF BATH - élève

    Commerce | Bathernay (26260) 2003 - 2007

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel