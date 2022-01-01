Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Georges ROUDAUT
Georges ROUDAUT
CORUS
commercial
MILTON KEYNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CORUS
- Commercial
Commercial | MILTON KEYNES
2007 - maintenant
Formations
UNIVERSITY OF BATH
- élève
Commerce | Bathernay (26260)
2003 - 2007
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel