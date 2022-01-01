Peint et dessine depuis l’âge de 17 ans ;

Après une interruption due à une carrière professionnelle accaparante, a repris la peinture depuis une dizaine d'années; Dans ses compositions, l’acrylique remplace l’huile, son ancien médium, souvent complétée par des collages ponctuels, pastels et encre de chine ; La figuration laisse place à une abstraction géométrique ou parfois lyrique, prétexte à un profond travail sur la couleur.

Le dessin préalable est toujours rigoureux, et la technique sous-jacente, même si elle doit être comprise ici comme un simple support à la création.



Membre Associé et Sociétaire de la Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts, PARIS.

Sociétaire de la Société des Artistes Indépendants PARIS

Sociétaire de la Fondation TAYLOR PARIS

Membre de l’ADAGP

Président du mouvement artistique UPPER ART







George Troubat's life is inseparable from painting. He is just 17 years old when the city of Montluçon awards him the prize for young painters in figurative oil paintings at the "Friends of the Arts" art fair. He is then exhibited in Paris at the Salon d'Automne and the Salon Violet.

Following a career in a technical and commercial manufacture of paints, he works on the formulation and production of paints and coatings for 30 years.



In parallel, Georges Troubat opens an abstract art gallery in Paris, 8th district. He will run the gallery for 5 years. In 2000, in the wake of the painters of his gallery, Troubat takes the path of artistic creation: he moves from figurative oil painting to abstract acrylic painting. From there, he exhibited regularly in France and abroad, both in personal and group exhibitions including: COMPARISONS, SNBA Carousel du Louvre, ARTISTS FRENCH PARIS, SWITZERLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM, ITALY.



Energetic and geometric, Troubat's work is part of the great tradition of modern painters, that of Russian abstract artists and Italian Futurists of the early twentieth century.



Mes compétences :

Art

Culture

Expositions

Peinture