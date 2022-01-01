Menu

Georgia CRISTEA

LONDON

En résumé

Www.georgiacristea.net
www.georgiacristea.com

DESIGN
- a wide range of design capabilities including Interior and Production Design, Bespoke Furniture Design, Lighting Design, Garden Design, Graphic Design
- excellent design, specification, management and communication skills
- comprehensive understanding of interior detailing, from concept to construction

PERSONAL
- creativity and artistic flair; refined color sense
- ability to work as part of a team; strong verbal and visual communication skills
- innovative but realistic; considerable knowledge of construction methods and materials

LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT
- coordinating and overseeing of different teams of contractors and manufacturers in order to achieve the most appropriate details; oversee production & installation;
- recruited, trained and directed activities of several design assistants

SOFWARE SKILLS

- AutoCad Architecture 2011, Autodesk 3D MAX Design 2011, Corel Draw X4, Adobe Photoshop CS 5, Microsoft Word

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Design
Décoration

Entreprises

  • FABRICA 0110 - SENIOR ARCHITECT – owner

    2000 - 2011 The Company provides a wide range of designs including Architectural Design, Interior Design, Production Design, Graphic Design, Bespoke Furniture Design, Garden Design

    Responsibilities :
    - negotiation and signing contracts with the client; client support in defining their needs and the creative brief
    - client presentation : 3D renderings, 2D illustration, mood-boards , furniture layouts
    - draft project, technical project, detailing;
    - cost estimate of the construction works; search and selection of finishes and furnishings;
    - coordinating and overseeing of different teams of contractors and manufacturers in order to achieve the most appropriate details; planning of works; oversee production & installation;

    Achievements :
    - establishing a trust-based relationship with my clients due to the high degree of understanding of their needs
    - the ability to integrate the clients dreams on the general design concept so that they will assimilate new design proposals as they were their own ideas
    - a fresh perspective and innovative approach of design solutions, due to a mixed media background

    Works :
    as an Architect & Interior Designer
    - Architectural projects for consolidation / rehabilitation and interior design of old buildings - Lunii nr 5 street - Bucharest, Aviator Sanatescu street - Bucharest, Constantin Daniel street - Bucharest
    - Interior design for residential spaces in Bucharest, Brussels-Belgium, Snagov, Pipera and Cluj-Napoca
    - Interior design for offices: “Europolis - CA IMMO”- property investment company, “Grafitti BBDO - advertising agency, “Enlight” - architectural lighting retailer showroom
    - Interior design for retail spaces : “Micrigold” - luxury jewelry boutique, “Exotique”- oriental furniture showroom, “Arsis Vodafone”- chain of shops
    - Hospitality Interior design for : “ Hotel Baraj” in Darmanesti, Restaurant design project for “Capricciosa” - Italian restaurant - Bucharest
    - Interior design for medical center : “AMA - Medical Center”- private medical center, OPTIMED optician clinic
    - Garden Design projects, Furniture design projects

    as Production Designer - Design, Technical Projects and Construction supervising
    As a Free Lancer Production Design, I designed more than 40 TV sets for the main Romanian TV Stations : Prima TV, Antena 1, National Romanian Television. Among them I can mention 6 news rooms, more than 20 talk-shows, 8 morning shows and several entertainment shows and special events.

    as Production Designer for Commercials, I worked at more than 10 production. The main advertising companies were Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann Erickson, Tempo Advertising, DBF, etc. The Production Companies were Castel Film, Domino, Carlo Production, etc. Among the clients were “Connex - Vodafone”, “Knorr”, “Hopfen Koenig”, “Hochland”, “Star Chips” etc.

    as Creative Director - Graphic Identity concepts and opening graphics concepts for several other productions

    as Graphic Designer - graphic identity for several companies (business card, headed letter etc)

  • PRIMA TV - PRIVATE TV STATION - BUCHAREST - PRODUCTION DESIGNER

    1997 - 2000 Responsibilities :
    - as Production Designer - design, technical projects and construction supervising for more than 20 sets :
    - concept and project presentation - 2D or 3D renderings; draft project, technical project, detailing;
    - cost estimate of the construction works
    - coordinating and overseeing the teams of contractors in order to achieve the most appropriate details;
    - planning of works; oversee production & installation;
    - recruited, trained and directed activities of 4 design assistants
    - as Creative Director - responsible for the graphic concept, draw concept storyboards, oversaw the production of several Graphics Identity Packages and Opening Graphics

    Achievements :
    - comprehensive understanding of set and furniture detailing and production
    - extensive notions of lighting design and color ; design the lighting scheme for the sets
    - develop a sense of strong visual interiors filled with cultural references and bold design statements

    Works : I designed more than 20 TV sets for PRIMA TV Station : 3 news rooms, more than 10 talk-shows, 2 morning shows and several entertainment shows, game shows and special events; as well I was involved in the concept of several Graphics Identity Packages and Opening Graphics

    Secteur : Arts du spectacle

  • PRO TV - PRIVATE TV STATION - BUCHAREST - PRODUCTION DESIGNER

    1995 - 1997 Responsibilities :
    - design, technical projects and construction supervising for more than 15 sets
    - responsible for the visual concept of the television productions
    - coordination of the drafting and production of PRO TV News Room by the Broadcast Design International (BDI), LA / USA

    Achievements :
    - knowledge of designing and preparing accurate drawings and specifications for set building
    - familiar with new materials and technologies specific in film, television and advertising
    - ability to meet deadlines and work well under pressure

    Works : I designed more than 15 TV sets for PRO TV Station : 1 news rooms, more than 7 talk-shows, 2 morning shows, 3 fashion shows and several entertainment shows, game shows and special events.

    other activities :
    - interior design for the “Janine Fashion” store, The Intercontinental Hotel - Bucharest
    - observer at SCENOFEST / 4-7 September, Saint Martin College of Arts, London

  • NATIONAL OPERA OF BUCHAREST - ASSISTANT COSTUME DESIGNER

    1995 - 1995 ASSISTANT COSTUME DESIGNER for “Oedipe” by George Enescu , Director Andrei Serban

    Responsibilities :
    - researching costume history and producing design ideas for costumes, wigs, props and make-up
    - attending progress meetings, rehearsals and final performance to advise on visual presentation

    Achievements :
    - opportunity to work with the international renown stage director Andrei Serban
    - the practice of starting with historical research in order to produce design ideas; attention for details

Formations

  • Bartlett (UCL) (London)

    London 2012 - maintenant Msc

    Sustainable Heritage

  • “Ion Mincu” Institute Of Architecture And Urbanism (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 1989 - 1995 design

Réseau