Georgia CRISTEA

DESIGN
- a wide range of design capabilities including Interior and Production Design, Bespoke Furniture Design, Lighting Design, Garden Design, Graphic Design
- excellent design, specification, management and communication skills
- comprehensive understanding of interior detailing, from concept to construction
PERSONAL
- creativity and artistic flair; refined color sense
- ability to work as part of a team; strong verbal and visual communication skills
- innovative but realistic; considerable knowledge of construction methods and materials
LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT
- coordinating and overseeing of different teams of contractors and manufacturers in order to achieve the most appropriate details; oversee production & installation;
- recruited, trained and directed activities of several design assistants
SOFWARE SKILLS
- AutoCad Architecture 2011, Autodesk 3D MAX Design 2011, Corel Draw X4, Adobe Photoshop CS 5, Microsoft Word
Mes compétences :
Architecture
Design
Décoration