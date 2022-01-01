Menu

Georgina CASPARI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • RESTAURANT CHEZ PAUL - Administration

    2012 - 2012 Follow-up –preparation papers for the accountant –negotiations with social partners
    Creation of communication tools – Recipe cards with the chef
    Relations with suppliers

  • CATHERINE VERNOUX - Responsable

    2003 - 2006 Boutique in the Galerie Vivienne (3 sales staff, Revenue: 700 K€)
    Reception, advice, till
    Participation in the choice of collection, sales
    Planning and supervision of sales staff
    Management suppliers: restocking, execution, follow-up and reception of orders, etc.
    Reporting to owners

  • CATHERINE VERNOUX - Responsable

    1993 - 1994

  • AGENTS ASSOCIES-GEORGES BEAUME - Talent Agent

    1987 - 1992 Representation of major actors, screenplay writers and directors with contracts with the agency or ICM international
    Negotiation of projects with producers, follow-up of conditions of execution and payments, troubleshooting
    Management of artist’s careers: reading and study of offers, discussion with clients on their careers
    Prospection for audio-visual projects in France (internal weekly report for ICM)
    Public relations, representation of the agency at festivals and award ceremonies

  • CASTING SHULA SIEGFRIED - Casting Assistant

    1986 - 1986 Script breakdown with description of the characters, selection of talent according to their availability
    Suggestions of actors and organization of meetings with the director

  • LIBRARIE INTERFERENCES - Management and sales

    1985 - 1986 Stock, till, advice, organisation

  • Divers - Adaptatrice/Traductrice

    1983 - maintenant Freelance, from French to English
    • Cinema, TV and theatre: scenarios, synopsis, bibles, film dossiers, presentation dossiers, drafts… sub-titles
    • Press magazine: fashion-cosmetics, lifestyle, architecture, philosophy, arts…
    • Composition and correction of proofs for the UK version of Upstreet magazine
    • Book translation, scientific and technical articles
    • Brochures, software internationalization, website content
    • Transcription of contracts and terms of negotiations

  • HORN EDITIONS - Assistant

    1977 - 1979

Formations

