Georgina CASPARI

2012 - 2012Follow-up –preparation papers for the accountant –negotiations with social partners
Creation of communication tools – Recipe cards with the chef
Relations with suppliers
CATHERINE VERNOUX
- Responsable
2003 - 2006Boutique in the Galerie Vivienne (3 sales staff, Revenue: 700 K€)
Reception, advice, till
Participation in the choice of collection, sales
Planning and supervision of sales staff
Management suppliers: restocking, execution, follow-up and reception of orders, etc.
Reporting to owners
1993 - 1994
AGENTS ASSOCIES-GEORGES BEAUME
- Talent Agent
1987 - 1992Representation of major actors, screenplay writers and directors with contracts with the agency or ICM international
Negotiation of projects with producers, follow-up of conditions of execution and payments, troubleshooting
Management of artist’s careers: reading and study of offers, discussion with clients on their careers
Prospection for audio-visual projects in France (internal weekly report for ICM)
Public relations, representation of the agency at festivals and award ceremonies
CASTING SHULA SIEGFRIED
- Casting Assistant
1986 - 1986Script breakdown with description of the characters, selection of talent according to their availability
Suggestions of actors and organization of meetings with the director
LIBRARIE INTERFERENCES
- Management and sales
1985 - 1986Stock, till, advice, organisation
Divers
- Adaptatrice/Traductrice
1983 - maintenantFreelance, from French to English
• Cinema, TV and theatre: scenarios, synopsis, bibles, film dossiers, presentation dossiers, drafts… sub-titles
• Press magazine: fashion-cosmetics, lifestyle, architecture, philosophy, arts…
• Composition and correction of proofs for the UK version of Upstreet magazine
• Book translation, scientific and technical articles
• Brochures, software internationalization, website content
• Transcription of contracts and terms of negotiations