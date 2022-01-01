Georgine RAMILIJAONA

I work as Manager Information and Support RTBS. My responsibilities include managing all problems / improvements that occur in Implementation SharePoint 2010 System I am involved in troubleshooting Level 1, Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Business Solution (SAP system QMM).

I have an competence of responsible ensure and guarantee the quality of service and productivity.

Take charge of production issues to resolution with teams

Ensure good organization and team management

Ensuring timely and cost-effective delivery of infrastructure required for New Projects

Ensuring alignment across the Productivity and Collaboration with the Customer to give and ensure the satisfaction



Mes compétences :

Gestion des ressources humaines

Account management

ITIL Foundation V3

Gestion de projet

Microsoft Office

Planification

Management