Georgine RAMILIJAONA

I work as Manager Information and Support RTBS. My responsibilities include managing all problems / improvements that occur in Implementation SharePoint 2010 System I am involved in troubleshooting Level 1, Rio Tinto Rio Tinto Business Solution (SAP system QMM).
I have an competence of responsible ensure and guarantee the quality of service and productivity.
Take charge of production issues to resolution with teams
Ensure good organization and team management
Ensuring timely and cost-effective delivery of infrastructure required for New Projects
Ensuring alignment across the Productivity and Collaboration with the Customer to give and ensure the satisfaction
Mes compétences :
Gestion des ressources humaines
Account management
ITIL Foundation V3
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Office
Planification
Management
