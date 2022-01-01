Georgius A. WATFA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 24 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Networks infrastructure and convergence services:
- Networks: Network design and implementation, ADSL, Ethernet, ATM, Radio, Satellites, QoS Control and security management throughout different network layers.
Email and clients/server applications:
- UNIX/Linux, Windows ADS, Network services, LAN, WAN, Authentication, Servers farm, External storage, RAID, Disaster recovery
- MS Exchange 2000, IIS, Apache, Microsoft ASP.NET, Servlet, JSP
- MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL
- Microsoft Backoffice application based for enterprise and telecommunication solutions
- Integrated telephony: PB/DID, VoIP, Unified messaging systems, Audio-video conferencing
- Networks Management: CiscoWorks, SolarWinds
- Systems: Web Secured, eBusiness, Document Management, ERP, CRM
- Security, Invoicing, Quality controls, Intranet, Proxy and cache controls, Firewalls, Intrusion detection, VPN, Remote access solutions.
Programming:
- UML, C++, C#, J#, Visual Basic, XML, HTML, J2EE, PHP, JavaScript, ANSI C
Mes compétences :
Information Technology
International
International Experience
Technology
Télécommunication