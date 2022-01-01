Georgius A. WATFA

Networks infrastructure and convergence services:

- Networks: Network design and implementation, ADSL, Ethernet, ATM, Radio, Satellites, QoS Control and security management throughout different network layers.



Email and clients/server applications:

- UNIX/Linux, Windows ADS, Network services, LAN, WAN, Authentication, Servers farm, External storage, RAID, Disaster recovery

- MS Exchange 2000, IIS, Apache, Microsoft ASP.NET, Servlet, JSP

- MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL

- Microsoft Backoffice application based for enterprise and telecommunication solutions

- Integrated telephony: PB/DID, VoIP, Unified messaging systems, Audio-video conferencing

- Networks Management: CiscoWorks, SolarWinds

- Systems: Web Secured, eBusiness, Document Management, ERP, CRM

- Security, Invoicing, Quality controls, Intranet, Proxy and cache controls, Firewalls, Intrusion detection, VPN, Remote access solutions.



Programming:

- UML, C++, C#, J#, Visual Basic, XML, HTML, J2EE, PHP, JavaScript, ANSI C



Mes compétences :

Information Technology

International

International Experience

Technology

Télécommunication