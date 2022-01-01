Menu

Georgius A. WATFA

Paris

En résumé

Networks infrastructure and convergence services:
- Networks: Network design and implementation, ADSL, Ethernet, ATM, Radio, Satellites, QoS Control and security management throughout different network layers.

Email and clients/server applications:
- UNIX/Linux, Windows ADS, Network services, LAN, WAN, Authentication, Servers farm, External storage, RAID, Disaster recovery
- MS Exchange 2000, IIS, Apache, Microsoft ASP.NET, Servlet, JSP
- MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL
- Microsoft Backoffice application based for enterprise and telecommunication solutions
- Integrated telephony: PB/DID, VoIP, Unified messaging systems, Audio-video conferencing
- Networks Management: CiscoWorks, SolarWinds
- Systems: Web Secured, eBusiness, Document Management, ERP, CRM
- Security, Invoicing, Quality controls, Intranet, Proxy and cache controls, Firewalls, Intrusion detection, VPN, Remote access solutions.

Programming:
- UML, C++, C#, J#, Visual Basic, XML, HTML, J2EE, PHP, JavaScript, ANSI C

Mes compétences :
Information Technology
International
International Experience
Technology
Télécommunication

Entreprises

  • StreamWIDE - AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST SALES AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    Paris 2005 - maintenant Paris, FRANCE
    - Developed new local distribution channels for IP Multimedia Subsystems solutions
    - Target market: Telecom Operators and Application Service Providers.

  • CRIH (IT Hospital Center) - DATABASE DEVELOPPER-ADMINISTRATOR

    2005 - 2005 Grenoble, FRANCE
    - Performed analytical study and diagnostics for the SQL Service in Cristal Net Hospital Management System Application
    - Build optimization plan and recommended best practices conducts for Programming in T-SQL.

  • LASER EYE CENTER - INTEGRATION CONSULTING ENGINEER

    2003 - 2004 Glendora, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
    - Designed and implemented automated communication solutions (Hardware/Software combined) integrated in a medical eye laser pilot machine
    - Developed the Operating System’s module of the embedded machine for automated integration with SQL Server 2000 and remote access services using WAN/LAN.

  • GLOBAL COMMUNICATION and NETWORK CO - IT DIRECTOR – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

    2001 - 2003 London, UNITED KINGDOM
    - Provided technical and financial consultancy for Al-Rushaid investment group
    - Projected and rolled out the company’s strategy and business plan
    - Built secured and managed Communication business solutions (VSAT technology based)
    - Structured the Internet backbone connection and services for the Earth Station to accommodate broadband ADSL, VPN, VoIP, Video/Voice on demand, Video conferencing and VSAT services; optimized the Web services (DNS, SMTP, FTP, Hosting, Security control, VPN, Web cache, Firewall and Intrusion Detection Services)
    - Orchestrated the pre and after sales activities, created the Customer Support Center

  • SOROOF INTERNATIONAL - MIDDLE EAST IT DIRECTOR

    1999 - 2001 Al-Khobar, SAUDI ARABIA
    - Created the IT Profit Centre
    - Built strategic alliances with suppliers and technology innovators
    - Managed solutions implementation and integration (ERPs, VoIP, Unified Messaging Systems, Mail systems and Workflow, Accounting, Document management systems, Customer Management Systems, and Business Intelligence)

  • L&H APPTK/ELIET L.L.C - EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST PROJECT ENGINEER

    1997 - 1999 Mc Lean, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES
    - Developed and integrated projects in Europe and Middle East
    - Deployed linguistic solutions, network and infrastructure for mission critical applications (level C2 compliant in highly secured multi-environments networks).

  • HARDWARE SYSTEM ENGINEER - SYSTRONICS L.L.C.

    1995 - 1997 Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Performed presales, installation and support as part of the Engineering and Development team for Microsoft solutions, Novell/Unix network management, ACCPAC accounting system, Bell & Howell image and microfilm solutions, Water Mark Documents Management Systems and Industrial software (eg.: 2020 Kitchen design and Cutting Optimizer)

  • NCR/PERSONAL COMPUTER CENTER - System Engineer

    1991 - 1995 Damascus, SYRYA

Formations

