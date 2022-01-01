Menu

Gérald BAU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Podiatry
SPECIFIC SKILLS
Feature Films

Entreprises

  • Al Noor Hospital Airport Road (Abu Dhabi) - HEAD OF PODIATRY

    2013 - maintenant Opening of the department, head of the department of the Podiatry
    Opening of the KEE Clinic in Al Noor Hospital (diabetic Center)

  • AL NOOR HOSPITAL - HEAD OF PODIATRY

    2013 - maintenant

  • HSMC - Podiatrist

    2012 - 2013 Opening of the podiatry clinic

  • MY OWN CLINIC OF PODIATRY - Private Podiatrist

    1995 - 2012 Tremblay en France (Paris -Ile de Creation of my own Clinic and first experiences (assistant of 2 podiatrists)
    nd
    Podiatrist of a 1st League Handball Team, 2 League of Basketball Team
    Specialist in Athletes/Children/Diabetic.
    My clinic was close to CDG airport , I had a lot of Cabin Crew as patients
    Manufacture of custom made orthotic (all technics)

Formations

  • EFOM/ASSAS (Paris)

    Paris 1990 - 1993