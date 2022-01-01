Gérald BAU

Mes compétences :
Podiatry
SPECIFIC SKILLS
Feature Films
Entreprises
Al Noor Hospital Airport Road (Abu Dhabi)
- HEAD OF PODIATRY
2013 - maintenantOpening of the department, head of the department of the Podiatry
Opening of the KEE Clinic in Al Noor Hospital (diabetic Center)
AL NOOR HOSPITAL
- HEAD OF PODIATRY
2013 - maintenant
HSMC
- Podiatrist
2012 - 2013Opening of the podiatry clinic
MY OWN CLINIC OF PODIATRY
- Private Podiatrist
1995 - 2012Tremblay en France (Paris -Ile de Creation of my own Clinic and first experiences (assistant of 2 podiatrists)
nd
Podiatrist of a 1st League Handball Team, 2 League of Basketball Team
Specialist in Athletes/Children/Diabetic.
My clinic was close to CDG airport , I had a lot of Cabin Crew as patients
Manufacture of custom made orthotic (all technics)