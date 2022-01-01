Menu

Gerald LE BRETON

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Amélioration continue
Responsable
Production industrielle
GED
Gestion de la production
Production
Automatisme
Visual Basic for Applications
SQL
Microsoft Excel
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
Restaurants
Microsoft Access
ETL
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
Visual Basic
SQL Server Analysis Services
SAP OFFICE
SAP FI
SAP ERP
SAP CO
SAP
OLAP
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server
BusinessObjects Business Intelligence
Business Objects
Audit

Entreprises

  • Cosmos Consulting - Consultant SAP BOBI

    2016 - 2016 Installation ; Dimensionnement ; Sauvegarde Plateforme SAP BO BI 4.1.
    add-on :Lumira ; Live Office ; Design Studio.

  • Rexel - Développeur SAP BO XI 3.1

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Environnement technique : Business Object, Excel, Access.
    Analyse des demandes des départements commerce et contrôle de gestion
    Création de requêtes sous BO WEBI.
    Extraction de fichier plats et génération de reporting dynamiques via TCD Excel.

  • CRT - Contrôleur de gestion

    2012 - 2013 Environnement technique : Excel.
    Traitement de données sur Excel et édition de reporting.

  • Sodexo Solution de Motivation - Responsable de production

    2007 - 2012 Environnement technique : VBA, SQL, PACK OFFICE.

    * Identification des problèmes liés au workflow de la gestion électronique de document (GED). ;
    * Mise en place de la conduite du changement.
    * Réorganisation des méthodes de travail. ;
    * Aide au recrutement et formation du personnel. ;
    * Assistance des informaticiens sur les règles de gestion
    * Rédaction du cahier des charges annexe au contact du prestataire. ;

  • Sodexo SSMF - MOA et Responsable de département

    2007 - 2012 Organisation du département traitement des titres de valeur :
    - Élaboration d'une GED(Gestion électronique de Document) . En partenariat avec notre intégrateur et notre fournisseur de matériel
    - Formation et management du personnel sur les outils développés

  • Tir Groupé - Responsable de Gestion

    2000 - 2005 Mise en place et gestion du système de gestion et remboursement de titre de valeur (Chèques cadeau)

  • Tir Groupé Chèques Cadeaux - Responsable de gestion

    2000 - 2005 Environnement technique : VBA, PACK OFFICE.

    Gestion des services « Remboursement » et « Mises sous plis »
    L'évolution du CA de 30% chaque année m'a amené à innover sur le point organisationnel et sur la ségrégation des tâches afin de rendre les ateliers de travail plus efficaces.
    L'activité étant saisonnière, les clefs de succès étaient liées à la formation et l'intégration efficace des opérateurs intérimaires.

    * Création et mise en place de procédures de travail. ;
    * Mise en place des indicateurs de gestion. ;
    * Contrôle de la qualité du traitement et gestion des litiges.
    * Créations d'outils de saisie avec Macro VBA sous Excel. ;

  • Connexion - Dépanneur

    1994 - 2000 Dépannage en électroménager.

Formations

  • IGRIAE (Institut De Gestion De Rennes)

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Master 2

    Bases de données (SQL Server, MySQL),
    Progiciel de gestion intégré (partenariat SAP ERP),
    Outil décisionnel (SAP/Business Objects, QlikView), ETL (Pentaho, Talend),
    Génie logiciel (Microsoft Integration Services, Reporting Services, Analysis Services),
    Gestion budgétaire (Cegid Planning), etc.

  • IGR

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Master 2

    Projet Informatique : Réalisation en mode projet d'une BDD Décisionnelle, d'un Cube SSAS et de rapports.
    Projet SAP : Implémentation ERP SAP des Modules FI & CO d'une entreprise fictive.
    Projet Professionnel : Recherche et création de nouveaux axes d'analyses relatifs à l'évolution des technologies du marché du matériel électrique chez REXEL France (Paris).

  • IGR-IAE De Rennes

    Rennes 2012 - 2013 Maitrise

    http://www.igr.univ-rennes1.fr/diplome/1386/fi-master-sicg

  • IGR

    Rennes 2012 - 2013 Master 1

    Projet Professionnel : Etude du rendement financier des nouvelles offres de collecte de titre restaurant proposées aux restaurateurs CRT (Bagnolet).

  • IUT St Denis Université PAris 13

    St Denis 2006 - 2007 Licence

  • IUT Paris XIII

    Villetaneuse 2005 - 2006 DUT

  • UNIVERSITE PARIS XIII

    St Denis 2005 - 2007 DUT GEII

