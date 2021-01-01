Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gérald LORY
Ajouter
Gérald LORY
CLERMONT FERRAND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
T2C
- Technicien réseau
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2011 - maintenant
AUTO-IES
Creuzier-le-Neuf (03300)
2004 - 2011
Formations
IUT Informatique
- Elève
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel