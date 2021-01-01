Géraldine DEROUET

Entreprises
-
FIDUCIAL Consulting
- Responsable consulting
Informatique | Angers (49000)
2016 - maintenant
-
AVEO
- Responsable du Pôle Applicatif
vern sur seiche
2013 - 2016
-
PROGEDYN Communication
- Consultante en Communication Interne
2012 - 2013
-
SIGMA INFORMATIQUE
- Responsable Support Clients
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
2007 - 2011
-
NEUF CEGETEL
- Responsable Formation puis Responsable de Groupe Gestion clients
Boulogne-Billancourt
2001 - 2006
-
CYBORG Technologies, CEACTI Formations et MEDIA Softs
- Consultante Formatrice
1993 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée