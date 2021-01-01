Menu

Géraldine DEROUET

  • Responsable consulting
  • FIDUCIAL Consulting
  • Responsable consulting

Angers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FIDUCIAL Consulting - Responsable consulting

    Informatique | Angers (49000) 2016 - maintenant

  • AVEO - Responsable du Pôle Applicatif

    vern sur seiche 2013 - 2016

  • PROGEDYN Communication - Consultante en Communication Interne

    2012 - 2013

  • SIGMA INFORMATIQUE - Responsable Support Clients

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2007 - 2011

  • NEUF CEGETEL - Responsable Formation puis Responsable de Groupe Gestion clients

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2001 - 2006

  • CYBORG Technologies, CEACTI Formations et MEDIA Softs - Consultante Formatrice

    1993 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée