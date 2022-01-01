Menu

Ghaouar MEJDI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • societe l horizon - Chef

    2016 - 2017 chantier dans une société routière et bâtiment LHORIZON
    CONNAISSANCE :

    * Outils informatiques (WORD, EXCEL, POWER POINT)
    * Logiciels (AUTOCAD, ROBOBAT, PISTE +)

  • société COTEPRIM - Chef

    2012 - 2014 chantier dans une société auto promotion immobilière COTEPRIM

  • EMEG - Chef des travaux

    2010 - 2011 dans une entreprise MECHERGUI d électricités et du gaz EMEG

  • société de béton - Chef des travaux

    2008 - 2009 dans une société de béton cellulaire et d isolation STFOOM

  • agence immobiliere ELWADHAH - Surveillant

    2006 - 2008 dans une société immobilière haut standing ELWADHAH

  • institut superieure des etudes technologiques - Etudiant

    2003 - 2004 P.F.E, étude et construction de centre douanière à FONDOK JDID

Formations

  • ISET RADES (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2003 technicien

    : Stage technicien, a l'office national d'assainissement à ARIANA

  • Centes Des Essaies Et Des Etudes De Constuction (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2002 ouvrier qualifié

    : Stage ouvrier, au centre des essaies et des techniques de construction a

