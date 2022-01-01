Retail
Connexion
Ghaouar MEJDI
Ajouter
Ghaouar MEJDI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
societe l horizon
- Chef
2016 - 2017
chantier dans une société routière et bâtiment LHORIZON
CONNAISSANCE :
* Outils informatiques (WORD, EXCEL, POWER POINT)
* Logiciels (AUTOCAD, ROBOBAT, PISTE +)
société COTEPRIM
- Chef
2012 - 2014
chantier dans une société auto promotion immobilière COTEPRIM
EMEG
- Chef des travaux
2010 - 2011
dans une entreprise MECHERGUI d électricités et du gaz EMEG
société de béton
- Chef des travaux
2008 - 2009
dans une société de béton cellulaire et d isolation STFOOM
agence immobiliere ELWADHAH
- Surveillant
2006 - 2008
dans une société immobilière haut standing ELWADHAH
institut superieure des etudes technologiques
- Etudiant
2003 - 2004
P.F.E, étude et construction de centre douanière à FONDOK JDID
Formations
ISET RADES (Tunis)
Tunis
2002 - 2003
technicien
: Stage technicien, a l'office national d'assainissement à ARIANA
Centes Des Essaies Et Des Etudes De Constuction (Tunis)
Tunis
2001 - 2002
ouvrier qualifié
: Stage ouvrier, au centre des essaies et des techniques de construction a
Réseau
Marwa MHEMMED
Nassima BECHAR
Rachid KHADIRI YAZAMI
