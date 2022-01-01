Gianluigi RECH (GIANLUIGI RECH)

06.01 06.06 GfE Energy Management, Waregem, Belgium: energy market analyst:

provide daily update and forecasts of European electricity prices and gas prices for project managers and big consumers of electricity;

develop and present ad-hoc econometric studies for the customers in particular on prices of oil and gas;

develop forecasts and stress scenarios for electricity, gas, oil and its refined products.

Edit and present to project managers and customers a weekly report on oil, refined products, gas, coal, carbon certificates and electricity.

Risk management: evaluation of options on electricity/gas contracts by VAR/CVAR tecniques

00.07 03.06 Electrabel Risk Asset and Liability Management, Brussels, Belgium: modeller analyst. Responsabilities:

provide daily forecasts of consumption of electricity for several countries in Europe for the trading offices in Brussels, Oslo and Malmoe, in order to price derivatives in the electricity market;

provide ad-hoc econometric studies for the senior management, in particular on prices of oil, gas and other fuels;

develop forecasts and stress scenarios for derivatives based on electricity and weather products.



95.01 00.06 Stockholm School of Economics, Stockholm, Sweden: teaching assistant at the course "Statistics", first-year course of the graduate program.

Union of Chambers of Commerce, Mestre, Venice, Italy: computer consultant and programmer in Visual Basic 4.0. Operating systems: Windows 95, 98, NT.



91.02 94.10 Chambers of Commerce National Software Company (INFOCAMERE), Padua, Italy: computer consultant on local and wide area networks, skills on micro-computer programming, installation and maintainance of computer networks and software for office automation. Operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows 3.1, Novell NETWARE.



89.09 91.02 Chambers of Commerce National Software Company (INFOCAMERE), Padua, Italy: computer programmer on personal computer, in C language and Clipper.