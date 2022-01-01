Menu

Gianluigi RECH (GIANLUIGI RECH)

  • ELEctrabel
  • Econometricieznne

Bruxelles

Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de LilleLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Lille

En résumé

06.01 06.06 GfE Energy Management, Waregem, Belgium: energy market analyst:
provide daily update and forecasts of European electricity prices and gas prices for project managers and big consumers of electricity;
develop and present ad-hoc econometric studies for the customers in particular on prices of oil and gas;
develop forecasts and stress scenarios for electricity, gas, oil and its refined products.
Edit and present to project managers and customers a weekly report on oil, refined products, gas, coal, carbon certificates and electricity.
Risk management: evaluation of options on electricity/gas contracts by VAR/CVAR tecniques
00.07 03.06 Electrabel Risk Asset and Liability Management, Brussels, Belgium: modeller analyst. Responsabilities:
provide daily forecasts of consumption of electricity for several countries in Europe for the trading offices in Brussels, Oslo and Malmoe, in order to price derivatives in the electricity market;
provide ad-hoc econometric studies for the senior management, in particular on prices of oil, gas and other fuels;
develop forecasts and stress scenarios for derivatives based on electricity and weather products.

95.01 00.06 Stockholm School of Economics, Stockholm, Sweden: teaching assistant at the course "Statistics", first-year course of the graduate program.
Union of Chambers of Commerce, Mestre, Venice, Italy: computer consultant and programmer in Visual Basic 4.0. Operating systems: Windows 95, 98, NT.

91.02 94.10 Chambers of Commerce National Software Company (INFOCAMERE), Padua, Italy: computer consultant on local and wide area networks, skills on micro-computer programming, installation and maintainance of computer networks and software for office automation. Operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows 3.1, Novell NETWARE.

89.09 91.02 Chambers of Commerce National Software Company (INFOCAMERE), Padua, Italy: computer programmer on personal computer, in C language and Clipper.

Entreprises

  • ELEctrabel - Econometricieznne

    Technique | Bruxelles 2000 - 2003 charge d'etudes

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :