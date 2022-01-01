Gianluigi RECH (GIANLUIGI RECH)

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de LilleLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Lille
06.01 06.06 GfE Energy Management, Waregem, Belgium: energy market analyst:
provide daily update and forecasts of European electricity prices and gas prices for project managers and big consumers of electricity;
develop and present ad-hoc econometric studies for the customers in particular on prices of oil and gas;
develop forecasts and stress scenarios for electricity, gas, oil and its refined products.
Edit and present to project managers and customers a weekly report on oil, refined products, gas, coal, carbon certificates and electricity.
Risk management: evaluation of options on electricity/gas contracts by VAR/CVAR tecniques
00.07 03.06 Electrabel Risk Asset and Liability Management, Brussels, Belgium: modeller analyst. Responsabilities:
provide daily forecasts of consumption of electricity for several countries in Europe for the trading offices in Brussels, Oslo and Malmoe, in order to price derivatives in the electricity market;
provide ad-hoc econometric studies for the senior management, in particular on prices of oil, gas and other fuels;
develop forecasts and stress scenarios for derivatives based on electricity and weather products.
95.01 00.06 Stockholm School of Economics, Stockholm, Sweden: teaching assistant at the course "Statistics", first-year course of the graduate program.
Union of Chambers of Commerce, Mestre, Venice, Italy: computer consultant and programmer in Visual Basic 4.0. Operating systems: Windows 95, 98, NT.
91.02 94.10 Chambers of Commerce National Software Company (INFOCAMERE), Padua, Italy: computer consultant on local and wide area networks, skills on micro-computer programming, installation and maintainance of computer networks and software for office automation. Operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows 3.1, Novell NETWARE.
89.09 91.02 Chambers of Commerce National Software Company (INFOCAMERE), Padua, Italy: computer programmer on personal computer, in C language and Clipper.
