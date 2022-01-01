Without making a clear distinction between photography and painting, Gil Plante uses his camera as a medium in the way a painter selects the size of a brush to define the strength of a stroke.



Not classically composed, or easily read, it is the very idea of creating an image, as opposed to taking a photograph. A simple line, a shape…and the impetus is given.



Gil Plante’s current work assembles a collision of shapes and forms in a common space, creates a visual language in ways that refuse to be simply understood.

Transcending boundaries between disciplines his aim is to encourage imaginative and introspective investigation, to freely connect the eye and the imagination in such a way that his images turn into micro-conversations with the viewer that oscillate between impersonal and hyper-personal.



Beautiful, wall-hangable pieces, his works are screens for the imagination, abstract accumulations

of information, able to be pieced together by the mind’s eye, designed to differ subtly with each unique viewing and in relation to the local light and context.



”I work with the most ephemeral of substances, light and shadow. These allow me to create vibrant, luminous images that stimulate intuitive and instinctive reactions in the viewer. None of my work is retouched, artificial methods don’t interest me.”



htpp://www.gilplante.com/

http://gilplante.viewbook.com/



