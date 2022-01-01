Menu

Gilles MORIN

Roissy CDG

Entreprises

  • Air France Industrie - Planning Manager

    Roissy CDG 2010 - maintenant

  • Air France Industrie - Project Team Coordinator

    Roissy CDG 2008 - 2010

  • Snecma Services - Customer Support Engineer

    Courcouronnes 2005 - 2008

  • Snecma Services - Bench test Technical support

    Courcouronnes 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • IUT Ville D Avray

    Ville D'Avray 2004 - 2005 Licence Profesionnelle

    Licence profesionnelle Techniques Aéronautiques et Spatiales, option Propulseurs

  • IUT Ville D Avray

    Ville D'Avray 2001 - 2004 DUT

  • CFA Des Métiers De L'Aérien (Massy)

    Massy 1999 - 2001 Bac profesionnel

