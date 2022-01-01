Retail
Ajouter
Gilles MORIN
Roissy CDG
Election présidentielle 2022
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Entreprises
Air France Industrie
- Planning Manager
Roissy CDG
2010 - maintenant
Air France Industrie
- Project Team Coordinator
Roissy CDG
2008 - 2010
Snecma Services
- Customer Support Engineer
Courcouronnes
2005 - 2008
Snecma Services
- Bench test Technical support
Courcouronnes
2004 - 2005
Formations
IUT Ville D Avray
Ville D'Avray
2004 - 2005
Licence Profesionnelle
Licence profesionnelle Techniques Aéronautiques et Spatiales, option Propulseurs
IUT Ville D Avray
Ville D'Avray
2001 - 2004
DUT
CFA Des Métiers De L'Aérien (Massy)
Massy
1999 - 2001
Bac profesionnel
Réseau
Alice HERBEMONT
Madame Alice Herbemont (Paris)
Eric MORIN