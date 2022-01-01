Gilles MOURGUES

I’m currently program director for the main support program CGI runs for Airbus with huge transformation stakes, especially the split of the production on seven different sites all over the world in order to fit at best with the client’s requirements.



Since many years, I manage full IT outsourcing services projects that target best-fit global delivery model transformations, for world class clients like Air Liquide, Carrefour and Airbus.

Over the years, I have achieved significant results in transforming delivery model and team organisation for France top 15 large projects, for some of them facing great difficulties, by bringing effective solutions at any level of the organization, and by developping Lean Management culture.



As a Solution Architect, I often contribute to large outsourcing deals (50-100ME) either for Support or for AM or for Build.



Starting my career in the IT industry in the early 2000s as a website programmer on my own, I specialized in open source development, as a technical expert (LAMP). I joined Unilog (previous subsidiary of Logica) in 2006 as a project manager.



Before starting to work in the IT industry, I was a professional musician until the end of the 90’s. Music is still my passion, as a guitarist I’m fond of music from the 70s especially blues and jazz.





