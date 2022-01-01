Menu

Gilles MOURGUES

Casablanca

En résumé

I’m currently program director for the main support program CGI runs for Airbus with huge transformation stakes, especially the split of the production on seven different sites all over the world in order to fit at best with the client’s requirements.

Since many years, I manage full IT outsourcing services projects that target best-fit global delivery model transformations, for world class clients like Air Liquide, Carrefour and Airbus.
Over the years, I have achieved significant results in transforming delivery model and team organisation for France top 15 large projects, for some of them facing great difficulties, by bringing effective solutions at any level of the organization, and by developping Lean Management culture.

As a Solution Architect, I often contribute to large outsourcing deals (50-100ME) either for Support or for AM or for Build.

Starting my career in the IT industry in the early 2000s as a website programmer on my own, I specialized in open source development, as a technical expert (LAMP). I joined Unilog (previous subsidiary of Logica) in 2006 as a project manager.

Before starting to work in the IT industry, I was a professional musician until the end of the 90’s. Music is still my passion, as a guitarist I’m fond of music from the 70s especially blues and jazz.


Mes compétences :
Outsourcing
Offshoring

Entreprises

  • CGI - DIrector

    Casablanca 2013 - maintenant

  • Logica Maroc - Directeur de projets Senior Offshore Maroc

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2013 Directeur de projets Senior
    Clients : GDF Suez, Carrefour

    Services : MCO, TMA, Support Niveau 2 & 3, projets d'intégration
    Effectif : 150 ingénieurs
    Activité : pilotage, surveillance, industrialisation, recrutement, mise en place des nouveaux services, management des compétences, animation de l'équipe delivery

    Lieu de travail: Casablanca

  • Logica France - Directeur de projets Offshore Inde

    2006 - 2009 Directeur de projets Outsourcing / Inde
    Client : Air Liquide

    Projet : Refonte des applications européennes existantes au sein du portail e-business myGas Partner, supportant
    l'activité core-business de vente/réapprovisionnement/distribution du gaz conditionné.
    Durée: 2006 - 2009
    Budget: 4M€ - 10 000 j.h, développements réalisés en Inde

    Lieu de travail: La Défense, France - Bangalore, Inde

  • MTPI – Groupe Belink - Directeur de projet

    2005 - 2006 Client : SACD – Société d’auteur (SPRD)

    Projet : Refonte du Système d’Information métier à iso fonctionnalité - 5 000 j/h, 20 personnes

  • Carlabella by Andemos - Responsable des Développements

    2003 - 2005 Chargé de planifier et de superviser l'exécution des développements des versions du progiciel CarlaMaestro de gestion des frais et des déplacements professionnels.
    Contribution à l'avant vente.

    Clients: Daimler, Arianespace, Kiloutou, Neopost, etc.

    Localisation des développements: Cluj-Napoca, Roumanie - Jakarta, Indonésie

    Processus: méthodes agiles, scrum, XP
    Technologies: Linux, Apache, PHP, mySQL, Oracle

  • MIALYS - Gérant

    2000 - 2003 Création d'une start-up autour du projet de création du service Proxitravo.com, plate-forme de mise en relation des particuliers et des artisans du BTP.
    Levée de fond réalisée par l'intermédiare de Leonardo Finance, auprès d'un groupe BTP.
    Equipes composé de 2 commerciaux et d'un conducteur de travaux.

    Activités complémentaires:
    - développement d'application : UGC ILLIMITE (France & Belgique),
    - création de site Internet (notamment dans le BTP)

  • Freelance - Consultant Internet

    1995 - 2000 Diverses activité autour de Internet:
    - création de site Internet pour les professionnels et les particuliers
    - campagne de référencement de sites évennementiels: Tours de France, festivals de Cannes, etc.
    - maintenance du catalogue de pages minitel pour le CNAM
    - formateur sur la gestion de projet, les outils Internet

Formations

