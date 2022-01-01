Gilles NAUDILLON

Mes compétences :
SQL
Informatique
Échange de données informatisé
As400
Gestion de projet
Linux
Oracle
ERP
Stratégie digitale
Enterprise Application Integration
Mobile
Archivage
Agile Development
Sales Force
Togaf
Entreprises
Novartis
- Global Enterprise Architect
RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - maintenantFor Pharma
• I am driving globally the implementation of architecture review boards in charge of implementing the IT governance at region and global function level
• Actively supporting application portfolio management driving consolidation and compliance conformance
• Support the Commercial organization in general, in particular enabling the adoption of Veeva and SalesForce.com for our sales rep, working on defining the best business process, support model and tackling the compliance and regulation challenges globally
For Vaccines & Diagnostics
• I have initiated the consolidation and move of the Vaccines & Diagnostics global data center
• I have defined the enterprise architecture principles and the project approval process that insure optimum investment strategy and technology consistency
• Creation of a consolidated application portfolio and the application life cycle process
• 5% reduction in operating cost through applications elimination and consolidation
• Creation and management of the Architecture Principles used for guiding investment and application review
• Introduction of the applications life cycle process
Brammer
- DSI - architecte
Saint-Michel-sur-Orge2004 - 2010I report to the board and in charge of elaborating the IS strategy that will meet the business strategy goals.
Missions
• Bring IT and business together to identify and formalize best practices and business process enhancements; Global to Region and Region to Global
• Build and update the company IS strategy.
• Project plan and manage enhancements, new developments and any technology roll out.
• Manage group IT contractors, partners and group assets
Examples of actual realizations
• Establishing eBusiness link to major market places or direct BtoB connections
• Paperless process implementation of invoicing (through XML Document exchange).
• Infrastructure consolidation (data centres level)., WAN and access security overhauling
• Datamart and ETL implementation
• Enforcement of a technology investment governance strategy with matching post go life follow up of the ROI
Capgemini
- Architecte - Directeur de projet
SURESNES2000 - 2004Cap Gemini Enterprise Architect certifié
Refonte de système d’information de manière à tenir compte des
évolutions de l’activité de l’entreprise ou de l’évolution des technologies.
Etudes sécurité sur le niveau d’exposition du SI, PSI, PCA, PRA
CDC Informatique
- Directeur de projet
1997 - 2000Directeur de projet. Suivi des relations avec la maîtrise d’ouvrage.
Respect de l’architecture et des budgets ainsi qu’encadrement d'ingénieurs.
Apside technologie
- Chef de projet
Boulogne-Billancourt1991 - 1997
Sisro
- Analyste-programmeur
1989 - 1991
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)