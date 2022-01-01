Gilles NEMBE

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Empathie
Energie
Finance
Flexible
Imaginatif
pays émergents
ponctuel
Private Equity
Start ups
Vente
Entreprises
Skopeo
- Founder/CEO
2011 - maintenantSkopeo provides mobility based solution to Consumers, Large enterprises and Mobile Operators in Africa.
Skopeo solutions bypass traditional copper infrastructure requirements, low bank account and credit card penetration and allow people and corporations to advertise, monitor, buy and sell goods and services directly from their phones leveraging the value of the mobile phone as a visibility and transaction platform.
Skopeo currently has operations in Tunisia, Gabon, Togo, Benin and is planning to expand into additional African countries by the beginning of 2014.
Viadeo
- Chief Officer, Emerging Markets and Global Partnerships
Paris2011 - 2012• In charge of general management, sales and organization build up for the Emerging Markets
• Responsible for the establishment and the maintenance of world wide partnerships for Viadeo
Cisco
- Director, Sales & Business Development
Issy les Moulineaux 2000 - 2011Director, Sales and Business Operations – 3 years
• Chief operating officer for the Go To Market (GTM) organization, responsible for Sales execution for all Segments and Functions in the Emerging Market Theater
• In charge of Strategy definition, implementation, Governance, Business planning, Scorecards and feedback mechanisms to adapt the strategy
• Responsible for the identification and prioritization of revenue opportunities (segments, country, architecture, channel) and the proper management of programs to capture these opportunities
• Responsible for operational support for the Strategic Accounts
________________________________________________________________
Senior Manager, Sales & Business Development – 3 years
Emerging Markets : 1B$, 100% forecast accuracy and 50% YoY Growth
• Overlay Sales Management
• Business development
• Business intelligence
• Establishing Cisco’s presence in the Emerging markets
European Markets : 20% CAGR over 3 years, Highest Advanced Technologies penetration in the theater
• Funnel and opportunities management
• Sales force enablement and training
• Regional Sales Managers management and tutoring
________________________________________________________________
Senior Product Manager - Long Reach Ethernet and BBSM – 2 years
• Sales update training and Partner engagements across the theater
• New business model implementation
• Competitive positioning and reaction
• Forecasting
________________________________________________________________
Senior Manager, Key Initiatives – 3 years
Call Manager Express – Applications ecosystems
• Build an ecosystem of applications providers
• Recruitment of 2-tier and Distribution partners
• Scale and deploy the offering across the EMEA area
Cisco Mobile Office – Mobility offerings
• Market building then development
• C level customers engagement
• Organization built up to support the approach across EMEA
• Developed new Business and Revenue Generation Models to support the shift in needs from business travelers, airport managers, hoteliers and key transportation partners.
Smart Start Program Manager – Start up offerings
• Structured the Cisco approach to selling to Start Ups
• Build and executing the program
• Rolled it across EMEA with strong corporate support