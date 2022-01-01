Menu

Gilles PENSEC

BREST

Entreprises

  • IC Business Development - Managing Director

    2004 - maintenant IC Business Development is a representative company bringing its expertise, market knowledge and customers contacts to grow the sales activity and expanse the customer base of hardware and software companies.
    IC Business Development is currently representing companies involved in ASIC/FPGA, CMOS Imaging Sensors, JAN Discretes components and Networking SRAM.

  • Reptronic - XILINX Product Line Manager

    2001 - 2003 Xilinx Product Line Management
    Xilinx Business Development in Consumer and Automotive
    => Achieved first Xilinx FPGA design in a consumer application
    New Line Discovery and Attraction - Contract negociation
    => Drove representative agreement with IBM for south Europe

  • IBM Microelctronics - Worldwide Account Manager

    1997 - 2001 Drive the penetration and growth of world wide / Tier1 accounts
    Numerous ASIC/SoC, foundry and ASSP design wins generating over 200M$ of revenue stream.
    => Complex SoC for Bull High End Open Servers.
    => Foundry agreement for Bull mainframe processors.
    => Strategic chipset (BB & RF Front End) for Thomson Multimedia hyperlan connectivity.
    => Foundry agreement with Thomson Multimedia key components.
    => Strategic SoC design for Thomson professional video encoders.
    => Strategic foundry agreement with Philips on GSM Base Band.

  • TEMIC Semiconductors - Alcatel Account Manager

    1995 - 1997 Drive the penetration and the growth of Temic in all Alcatel divisions.
    Numerous design in achieved in Alcatel PABX, DECT, GSM and infrastructure products.

  • MATRA MHS - ASIC Marketing Engineer

    1992 - 1995 ASIC Marketing and ULC European product line manager
    Product strategy, product definition and product promotion campaign.
    Sales training and support in the field.
    P&L, forecast and operation review.
    ASIC quotes and contract negociation.
    Price-list development for custom ASIC.

