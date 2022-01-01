Gilles PENSEC

2004 - maintenantIC Business Development is a representative company bringing its expertise, market knowledge and customers contacts to grow the sales activity and expanse the customer base of hardware and software companies.
IC Business Development is currently representing companies involved in ASIC/FPGA, CMOS Imaging Sensors, JAN Discretes components and Networking SRAM.
Reptronic
- XILINX Product Line Manager
2001 - 2003Xilinx Product Line Management
Xilinx Business Development in Consumer and Automotive
=> Achieved first Xilinx FPGA design in a consumer application
New Line Discovery and Attraction - Contract negociation
=> Drove representative agreement with IBM for south Europe
IBM Microelctronics
- Worldwide Account Manager
1997 - 2001Drive the penetration and growth of world wide / Tier1 accounts
Numerous ASIC/SoC, foundry and ASSP design wins generating over 200M$ of revenue stream.
=> Complex SoC for Bull High End Open Servers.
=> Foundry agreement for Bull mainframe processors.
=> Strategic chipset (BB & RF Front End) for Thomson Multimedia hyperlan connectivity.
=> Foundry agreement with Thomson Multimedia key components.
=> Strategic SoC design for Thomson professional video encoders.
=> Strategic foundry agreement with Philips on GSM Base Band.
TEMIC Semiconductors
- Alcatel Account Manager
1995 - 1997Drive the penetration and the growth of Temic in all Alcatel divisions.
Numerous design in achieved in Alcatel PABX, DECT, GSM and infrastructure products.
MATRA MHS
- ASIC Marketing Engineer
1992 - 1995ASIC Marketing and ULC European product line manager
Product strategy, product definition and product promotion campaign.
Sales training and support in the field.
P&L, forecast and operation review.
ASIC quotes and contract negociation.
Price-list development for custom ASIC.