Menu

Gilles RAYMOND

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Working on the development of large-scale projects, under tight schedule and high pressure, I have developed skill for efficiently leading my teams, bringing them to a high level of self-responsibility.

Primary Industry:
- Telecommunications

Specialties:
- Technical project management
- Large team management
- Contractors, suppliers, and partner follow-up
- Development on real-time embedded software
- Languages : C, C++, Python, HTML, PHP
- French and English speaker

http://www.linkedin.com/in/gillesraymond

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Telecom
PHP
manager
Software
Management
Télécommunications
Architect
Paiement

Entreprises

  • Ingenico - Software Solution Architect

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Provide architecture solution Ingenico is a leading company manufacturing Payment terminals.

    I am in charge of providing architecture and design for new Solution (from the Terminal to the server needed to offer new services).

  • Sagem - MPME Project manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2012 MPME is a helicopter mission planning system. It allows military crew to plan mission for Helicopter squad for Armies. MPME is deployed for the French army.
    MPME is about 20 M€ project.


    Project manager :
    - In charge of all projects of the MPME products
    - Manage projects planning, risks and budget.
    - Resolve projects issues
    - Answer Request for Proposal (BID)
    - manage technical relationship with customer (French DGA,
    ...)

  • Sagem - Software product manager

    PARIS 2009 - 2010 Leader of the ICAR communication server.
    - In charge of planning activities for the team (3 persons).
    - Manage projects planning and risks
    - Resolve projects issues
    - Lead designer : guide / review / validate design for all features

    Also, I manage VCS (Version Control System) for the whole department (80 persons).

  • SonyErisson - Platform Architecture & Security team leader, Entry division

    2007 - 2008 - Participate to the global strategy on software engineering, SCM, supplier management.
    - define the 'Core Platform' approach : Deliverables, Interfaces management, Support.
    - Lead designer : Guide / review / validate design for all features
    - Process : Define and set up processes for the platform.
    - Software engineering : Set up quality metrics, deploy structural evolution for the software, provide document templates, continuous training of the engineer working with or in the platform.
    - Responsible to plan activities for the team.

  • SonyEricsson - Knowledge tranfer engineer

    Puteaux 2007 - 2007 - Writing and presenting training about the Sagem software architecture
    - Writing and presenting training about the Sagem application suite.
    - Review and guidance for design of new features.

  • Sagem Communication (Groupe Safran) - Middleware team leader

    2006 - 2007 Middleware team leader in the 3G handset R&D
    - For the SIM, Java VM et JSR, multimedia and camera driver field.
    - Responsible to plan activities for the team.
    - Responsible to quote jobs.
    - Integrate EMP (Ericsson Mobile Platform) release in our software.
    - Manage the team (9 persons).
    - Set up processes : weekly deliveries, internal qualification, ...
    - Lead designer : Guide / review / validate design

  • Sagem Communication (Groupe Safran) - Software architect

    2005 - 2006 1) Project leader for the ‘UPA’ Project (Unification des Plateformes Applicatives)
    - Design and architecture of the phone running on Linux kernel.
    - Design the working environment for developer (Eclipse, ...)
    - Design the developing environment (IDL, ...)
    - Porting of the old application suite on the Linux system.
    - Design of the resources and messages manager components.
    - Management of a 5 person team :
    o Assign task and objective for the team
    o Validate the work done
    o Plan for mid term activities

    2) Software Architect
    - audit of the 3G application bought by Sagem
    - Review design documents
    - Pre-study (feasibility, workload estimation, ...) of new functionalities (DTM, 3D Chipset, ...)
    - Intranet website for monitoring activities.
    - Set up process for the software R&D.

  • Sagem - R&D team leader

    PARIS 2001 - 2005 In charge of the R&D Application Team Development : Responsible for the new developments, validation, and support of all applications (minus browsing, messaging and java functionalities) for all Sagem products.
    functionalities under my responsability include UI toolkit, Phonebook, Agenda, SyncML, Call handling, Idle screen, Multimedia player, Photo & video recorder, ...

    Tasks include :
    - Manage the R&D team.
    - Manage the team grow from 5 to 25 persons.
    - Manage the external contractor (up to 70 persons) nearshore and offshore (India).
    - Manage projects risks and resolve projects issues
    - Review / define design and SVM for the application software

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau