Gilles RAYMOND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Levallois-Perret
Working on the development of large-scale projects, under tight schedule and high pressure, I have developed skill for efficiently leading my teams, bringing them to a high level of self-responsibility.
Primary Industry:
- Telecommunications
Specialties:
- Technical project management
- Large team management
- Contractors, suppliers, and partner follow-up
- Development on real-time embedded software
- Languages : C, C++, Python, HTML, PHP
- French and English speaker
http://www.linkedin.com/in/gillesraymond
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Telecom
PHP
manager
Software
Management
Télécommunications
Architect
Paiement
Pas de formation renseignée