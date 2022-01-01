Gilles RAYMOND

Working on the development of large-scale projects, under tight schedule and high pressure, I have developed skill for efficiently leading my teams, bringing them to a high level of self-responsibility.



Primary Industry:

- Telecommunications



Specialties:

- Technical project management

- Large team management

- Contractors, suppliers, and partner follow-up

- Development on real-time embedded software

- Languages : C, C++, Python, HTML, PHP

- French and English speaker



http://www.linkedin.com/in/gillesraymond



