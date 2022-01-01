Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Gilles SCHOENHOLTZER
Gilles SCHOENHOLTZER
Marseille
Election présidentielle 2022
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
En résumé
Directeur Artistique
Entreprises
MARSATWORK
- Directeur Artistique
Marseille
2007 - maintenant
Graphiste indépendant
- Free Lance
2002 - 2007
BARRE et Associés
- Graphiste Packaging
2000 - 2001
Formations
Axe Sud École De Graphisme Et De Communication Visuelle
Marseille
1996 - 1999
Réseau
Alexandra HOUDEBERT
Alexandre BENKEMOUN
Candice NGUYEN
François Xavier GUILLEM
Gérald PISCITELLI
Jean-Baptiste TERLAY
Laurent ABITBOL
Lorène PICHON
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Sèverine BALLOT