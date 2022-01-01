Menu

Gilles SCHOENHOLTZER

Marseille

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille

En résumé

Directeur Artistique

Entreprises

  • MARSATWORK - Directeur Artistique

    Marseille 2007 - maintenant

  • Graphiste indépendant - Free Lance

    2002 - 2007

  • BARRE et Associés - Graphiste Packaging

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau