Gilles SETHIAN
Gilles SETHIAN
NICE
En résumé
Http://www.sethian.fr
Mes compétences :
Suite Adobe
Quark Xpress
HTML et CSS
Website Design
Entreprises
G S
- Infographiste Web et Print
2015 - maintenant
- Intégration
- Web Design
- Catalogues - photos - PLV
Zen Communication
- Web master
2015 - 2015
Intégration Web et Infographie Print
JLL
- Infographiste
Paris
2014 - 2014
Web Design et Infographie
Sites Web - catalogues
Zen Communication
- Infographiste
2014 - 2014
Intégration Web
Infographie Print
Fonte Azur
- Infographiste
2007 - 2013
Création d'outils de promotion
Catalogues
Photos
PLV
Administration site Web
Sethian
- Bijoutier & joaillier
1986 - 2004
Artisan
Gestion d'atelier - création - fabrication
Formations
AFPA (Cannes La Bocca)
Cannes La Bocca
2014 - 2015
Titre professionnel
AFPA
Cannes La Bocca
2013 - 2014
Titre professionnel
Adefim
Nice
2010 - 2010
Formation continue
Photo et Photoshop
Anaïs SORDELLO
Claire SPIELMANN
Daniel BLANC
Jérôme GASULLA
Menarini France (Rungis)
Jp MOURALIS
Julien MANISCALCO
Laure RIVRON
Lisa RAMIREZ
Richard LIEB
Vanessa CATALDI