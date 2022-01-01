Menu

Gilles TABBONE

JENA / IÉNA

En résumé

The Semiconductor Metrology Systems (SMS) Division of Carl Zeiss SMT occupies a leading position as a global supplier of both metrology and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor industry. Core expertise in light and electron optics, complemented by a revolutionary femto-second laser technology form the foundation of a product portfolio comprising metrology, qualification, repair/tuning and monitoring of lithographic photomasks.

http://www.zeiss.com/smt

Mes compétences :
Absorption
Afm
Batterie
Électrochimie
Electrolyse
Galvanoplastie
Lithographie
Matériaux
MEB
Microélectronique
Nanotechnologie
Pile à combustible
SEM
STM
Stockage
Product management
Product development

Entreprises

  • Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH - Product Manager

    2016 - maintenant - Responsible for application solutions
    - Agile Product Owner, responsible for Enterprise Solutions
    - Development cross-platform applications
    - Definition of work packages and product roadmaps
    - Coordination of projects between fields of business
    - Coordination of projects with development partners and customers
    - Presentation of products and results at conferences and customers'​ site
    - Market and new technological trends surveillance

  • Carl Zeiss Jena GmbH - Trainee - Team Manager Program

    2012 - 2014 2 years of bi-monthly workshops (12 milestones, 3 days each) on several subjects with the purpose to develop qualified managers.
    Business management - Personal Management – Team motivation - Stress Management – Communication – Employment law – Human Resources.

  • Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH - Lead Application Engineer

    2012 - 2016 Management of process application.
    - Management of application engineers.
    - R&D development on prototype.
    - Development of an Application Centre.
    - Lead demonstrations and tool acceptances.
    - Adapt new product specifications to production.

  • Broer Cross-Cultural Management - Trainee - Intensive Training Business Compass Japan

    2007 - 2007 The training assists trainees to work effectively within a cross cultural communication. The goal is to be able to understand how culture and value orientations impact on communication as well as understand global business etiquette and protocol.

  • Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH - Application Engineer

    2007 - 2012 Development and setup of chemical processes at a nanoscale on an e-beam based tool.
    - Demonstrations and tool acceptances with international customers (Taiwan, China, Korea, Japan, USA).
    - Specialist: Mask Repair Tool (SEM-MeRiT, Focused Electron Beam Induced Chemistry), Nanomachining, Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and Aerial Imaging (AIMS).

  • University of Karlsruhe / Germany - Research assistant

    2003 - 2004 - Electrodeposition of metals and semiconductors in ionic liquids under scanning tunnelling microscope control (STM)

Formations

  • University Of Sherbrooke / Canada (Sherbrooke)

    Sherbrooke 2001 - 2003 M.Sc. Chemistry

    - Studies and analysis of absorption and storage of hydrogen in metallic powders
    - Electrochemical and impedance techniques, characterization of materials (SEM, XR, EDS)

  • Université Louis Pasteur ULP (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1996 - 2001 Chimie

    Maîtrise de Chimie physique