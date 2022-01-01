Menu

Gina BLOCK

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Communication is my JOB

WRITING:

MARSEILLE 1968
le goût sucré du chanvre,le dur chant du calicot
http://www.lulu.com/content/6261435

80 pages - version françai

passions: writing, painting and CINEMA


Attended the Sorbonne University where i passed exams easily while watching its wonderful ceilings. I learnt that Curiosity was my basis. There i learned my second keyword: DREAM
then went to California, where i met very strange people who associated hard stuff with soft stuff: called software and hardware. And also where i had my first baseball success. I learnt that DREAM led to ACTION.

Later, as a market analyst, i met nice smart people like Mr Martin Cooper who gave me a private interview. That guy is now Arraycomm CEO but formerly, INVENTED the cell-phone and smart antennas.

What i like most, BEING A KID FOREVER!
MYSELF and BY THE WAY PEOPLE
LES AMIS FRANCOPHONES DE SAN FRANCISCO
MES SOUVENIRS DE LA REUNION ET DE MAURICE
What i hate most: fake gurus

OTHER FOCUSES:


Some success story:My short stories: "Where's l'Amerique?" in french-american language- published at a multilingual publisher: Green-Turtle. You can find it at AMAZON.FR too.

My latest Novella: "ISTHMES" published at LULU.COM in french:
http://www.lulu.com/content/191819

Ecademy BRETAGNE LEADER- Responsable SKYPE CHAT: Rosbeef Frog
VIADEO UK Ambassador- Ecademy France-Goa-Ecademy France-Maroc- Ecademy Haiku Club- ECADEMY FRANCE-AMERICA

Membre RYZE- Blue Chip Expert
CELL PHONE: +33668105656


Contact: gina.block@wanadoo.fr

Mes compétences :
Écriture

Entreprises

  • Leader Ecademy France-Bretagne - Responsable

    maintenant http://www.ecademy.com/module.php?mod=club&c=3502
    Faire connaitre la Bretagne et faire partager des compétences et des savoirs à l'international et en particulier aux Britanniques.

    Faire connaitre PINDARE.COM

    Faire prospèrer ma région
    Y créer des évènementiels: " Les femmes font leur cinéma"

  • PINDARE - Ceo

    maintenant Previous experience:

    Financial analyst- OfftheRecordResearch- NY-San Francisco-Nuremberg

    NOw focusing on Wireless

  • OTAOTR Offtherecordresearch - Analyste

    1999 - 2004 Accuracy –oriented market researcher and analyst with very specific experience in the tech mutual funds area and multiple experience in diversified funds. Strong writing skills in both language US-english and french. Proven ability to keep updated about international and economic evolution and more specifically European and Asian market evolution. Quick communicator. Enjoy sharing information in order to give accurant answer to investors. Good credentials: Mastere US Economy and Civilization.
    Give perfect answers to institutional investors. (Lehman Bros, JP Morgan) fro their main client Fidelity

    Analyste de marché international spécialisé dans l’analyse des valeurs cotées au Nasdaq pour le compte d’OTAOTR (OffTheRecordResearch)

    Activité : Analyser l’actualité financière des entreprises high-tech françaises et européennes afin d’en rendre compte aux investisseurs institutionnels basés à New York. (JP Morgan, Lehman Brothers…)

    Compétences requises : Forte capacité à s’informer de l’actualité économique internationale grâce à tous les médias existants. Capacité d’écriture. Rapidité pour faire circuler l’information et goût du partage de l’information. Bonne connaissance des réalités économiques européennes et nord-américaines.

    Moyens mis en œuvre : Appels téléphoniques spontanés. Outils internet, Word et grilles Excell. Analyse de rapports trimestriels. Analyse des contenus de rapports financiers des entreprises par « conference calls ».

Formations

